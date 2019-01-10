Hoyer Discusses the Trump Shutdown and the White House Meeting on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time”
“…[T]he real issue here is if you have a policy difference, you don't take hostages... making 800,000 people, 440,000 of which who are working and not getting paid. Ironically, many of those people are on the border. What do you think they think when they're not getting paid and their services aren't being valued? Shutting down the government — Mitch McConnell called [it] 'a failed policy,' and he said he was the opener of government... I hope he would take our bills, pass them to the President. We're a co-equal branch of government. We're not subservient to the President's desire. We're the policy makers."
“[President Trump] says if you don't do it my way, the government's going to stay shut down and people are not going to get their services. Employees are not going to get their salaries. It is, in my opinion, a very, very bad policy bordering on, I would even say, an immoral policy to take people hostage for the ends you want to get to.”
