Hoyer: Republicans Showed Their True Colors by Voting Against Protections for Those with Pre-Existing Conditions

“Last fall, Republicans tried to fool the American public by claiming they now support protections to ensure that those with pre-existing conditions can get the affordable health coverage they need – despite their repeated votes to take such protections away. With today’s vote, the overwhelming majority of Republicans showed their true colors by voting against protections for those with pre-existing conditions, against the requirement to treat women the same as men when it comes to coverage, and against allowing young people to remain on their parents’ plans until age twenty-six.

“House Democrats, on the other hand, have delivered on our promise to stand up for protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and we will continue to work to expand access to affordable health coverage for every American. We will never waver in our determination to continue working to bring down health care costs, make coverage more accessible, and improve the quality of care.”