Hoyer Statement on House Passage of Legislation to Reopen Government and Ensure Americans Will Receive Tax Refunds in a Timely Manner

“Today, House Democrats and eight responsible House Republicans passed legislation to reopen part of the government, just as we did last week, in an effort to put our nation’s federal employees back to work and give them the paychecks they are due. The bill we sent to the Senate today will reopen several government agencies, including the Treasury Department and the IRS, allowing returns to be processed so that millions of taxpayers will receive their refunds promptly. It will also restore oversight of our financial markets, preventing fraud and abuse in our markets and protecting investors and retirees.

“It is now up to Leader McConnell to bring this bill to the Floor in the Senate and allow it to go to the President’s desk. Over the coming days, the House will continue passing Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations bills individually – the same Republican bills that passed 92-6 in the Senate last Congress. Leader McConnell has no excuse not to help end the shutdown, and I urge him to take responsibility and do his part to reopen government.”