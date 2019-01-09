There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,606 in the last 365 days.

Richardson Electronics Reports Continued Sales Growth in Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its second quarter ended December 1, 2018. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend. 

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 5.7% to $41.3 million compared to net sales of $39.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Sales increased $2.2 million for PMT and $0.2 million for Richardson Healthcare. PMT sales were higher in power conversion and RF and microwave components. Sales increased for Richardson Healthcare due to higher CT Tube and equipment sales, partially offset by lower sales of diagnostic imaging parts. Sales decreased $0.2 million for Canvys due to lower overall demand across Europe.

Gross margin decreased to $13.0 million, or 31.4% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $13.4 million, or 34.2% of net sales during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Margin decreased as a percent of net sales primarily due to a less favorable product mix, including a higher percentage of power conversion and RF and microwave components and pre-owned CT scanners, and unfavorable manufacturing variances in both PMT and Richardson Healthcare. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales increased primarily due to an improved product mix and lower costs on selected products sold.

Operating expenses increased to $13.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $12.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. This increase was a result of $0.2 million of severance expense related to actions taken to improve the manufacturing variances, and $0.3 million in higher legal expenses. It is anticipated that the reduction in headcount will result in $0.5 million annualized savings in cost of sales. In addition, last year’s second quarter included a $0.2 million bad debt recovery. Operating expenses as a percent of net sales without the severance expense and the higher legal expenses decreased to 31.2% in the current quarter from 32.2% in last year’s second quarter.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Excluding the severance expense and higher legal fees, the Company would have reported break-even for operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Other income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily foreign exchange, was $0.3 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

The income tax provision of $0.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss. The tax provision of $0.5 million in last year’s second quarter included a provision for foreign income taxes, additional tax due from an audit in Germany and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.

Loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to an income from continuing operations of $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Excluding the severance and higher legal costs, profit from continuing operations would have been $0.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. In addition, during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company received an income tax refund from the State of Illinois, inclusive of interest and net of professional fees, of $1.5 million. This refund was a result of the conclusion of the Illinois amended return related to the sale of RFPD in 2011 and was therefore, classified as income from discontinued operations.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.3 million, compared to a net income of $1.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 1, 2018

  • Net sales for the first six months of fiscal 2019 were $85.5 million, an increase of 12.3%, compared to net sales of $76.1 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018. There were 26 weeks in the first six months of fiscal 2019 compared to 27 weeks in last year’s first six months. Sales increased by $7.9 million for PMT, $1.2 million for Canvys and $0.3 million for Richardson Healthcare.
  • Gross margin increased to $26.9 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019, compared to $25.5 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin decreased to 31.5% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2019, compared to 33.5% of net sales during the first six months of fiscal 2018, primarily as a result of a less favorable product mix and unfavorable manufacturing variances.
  • Operating expenses increased to $26.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019, compared to $24.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018. The increase was due to additional compensation and other expenses related to the increase in net sales, severance expense and higher legal expenses. Operating expenses as a percent of net sales without the severance expense and the higher legal expenses decreased to 30.4% in the first six months of fiscal 2019 from 32.8% in last year’s first six months.
  • Operating income during the first six months of fiscal 2019 was $0.4 million, compared to an operating income of $0.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018, which included a $0.2 million gain on the sale of a building. Excluding the severance expense and higher legal fees in the second quarter, the Company would have reported an operating income of $0.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019.
  • Other income for the first six months of fiscal 2019, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.2 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million for the first six months of fiscal 2018.
  • The income tax provision of $0.4 million during the first six months of fiscal 2019 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss. The tax provision of $0.6 million in the first six months of fiscal 2018 included a provision for foreign income taxes, additional tax due from an audit in Germany and no U.S. tax benefit due to the valuation allowance recorded against the net operating loss.
  • Income from continuing operations for the first six months of fiscal 2019 was $0.1 million, compared to an income from continuing operations of $0.1 million in the first six months of 2018. Excluding the severance and higher legal costs in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, profit from continuing operations would have been $0.6 million. In addition, during the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company received an income tax refund from the State of Illinois, inclusive of interest and net of professional fees, of $1.5 million. This refund was a result of the conclusion of the Illinois amended return related to the sale of RFPD in 2011 and was therefore, classified as income from discontinued operations.
  • Net income for the first six months of fiscal 2019 was $0.1 million, compared to a net income of $1.6 million during the first six months of fiscal 2018.

CASH DIVIDEND

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on February 26, 2019, to common stockholders of record as of February 8, 2019.

Cash and investments at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $53.2 million compared to $54.8 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019 and $59.3 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The Company spent $1.1 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily relating to equipment for LaFox manufacturing and Richardson Healthcare versus $1.7 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2018. During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. Given the Company’s recent operational performance and share price, the Board of Directors has authorized the reactivation of its share buyback program, up to $9.4 million, to return more value to investors. Currently, there are 11.0 million outstanding shares of common stock and 2.1 million outstanding shares of Class B common stock.

OUTLOOK

“We are pleased that our net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 grew by 5.7% from the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Unfortunately, our gross margin fell below expectations but we are taking actions to improve this” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “We remain very optimistic about continued sales growth in PMT associated with our investments in new power and microwave technologies, as well as expanded market penetration for our ALTA750 TM CT Tube and improved gross margin for Healthcare,” Mr. Richardson concluded.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, January 10, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. CST, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter results for fiscal year 2019. A question and answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda. To listen to the call, please first register with our new conference call-in service at FY19 2nd Quarter Earnings Call Registration. Once registered, you will receive an email containing dial-in numbers and a personalized access code. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. CST on January 12, 2019, for seven days. The telephone number for the replay is (833) 224-4825.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business which are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2018. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Unaudited     Audited  
    December 1, 2018     June 2, 2018  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 47,859     $ 60,465  
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $333 and $309, respectively     22,478       22,892  
Inventories, net     51,649       50,720  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     3,964       3,747  
Investments - current     5,300        
Total current assets     131,250       137,824  
Non-current assets:                
Property, plant and equipment, net     19,230       18,232  
Goodwill     6,332       6,332  
Intangible assets, net     2,887       3,014  
Non-current deferred income taxes     744       927  
Total non-current assets     29,193       28,505  
Total assets   $ 160,443     $ 166,329  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 15,594     $ 19,603  
Accrued liabilities     11,056       10,343  
Total current liabilities     26,650       29,946  
Non-current liabilities:                
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities     281       281  
Other non-current liabilities     921       921  
Total non-current liabilities     1,202       1,202  
Total liabilities     27,852       31,148  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 10,953 shares at  December 1, 2018 and 10,806 shares at June 2, 2018     547       540  
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,097
  shares at December 1, 2018 and 2,137 shares at June 2, 2018		     105       107  
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued            
Additional paid-in-capital     60,654       60,061  
Common stock in treasury, at cost, no shares at December 1, 2018 and June 2, 2018            
Retained earnings     68,700       70,107  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,585       4,366  
Total stockholders’ equity     132,591       135,181  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 160,443     $ 166,329  
                 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    December 1,
2018		     December 2,
2017		     December 1,
2018		     December 2,
2017		  
Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income                                
Net sales   $ 41,314     $ 39,082     $ 85,471     $ 76,077  
Cost of sales     28,343       25,708       58,547       50,555  
Gross profit     12,971       13,374       26,924       25,522  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     13,425       12,602       26,524       24,926  
Gain on disposal of assets                       (191 )
Operating (loss) income     (454 )     772       400       787  
Other (income) expense:                                
Investment/interest income     (121 )     (36 )     (247 )     (170 )
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     (211 )     115       75       316  
Other, net     4       (11 )     (4 )     (15 )
Total other (income) expense     (328 )     68       (176 )     131  
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes     (126 )     704       576       656  
Income tax provision     178       532       449       596  
(Loss) income from continuing operations     (304 )     172       127       60  
Income from discontinued operations           1,496             1,496  
Net (loss) income     (304 )     1,668       127       1,556  
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax     (1,041 )     230       (1,781 )     2,351  
Fair value adjustments on investments loss           48             34  
Comprehensive (loss) income   $ (1,345 )   $ 1,946     $ (1,654 )   $ 3,941  
Net (loss) income per Common share - Basic:                                
(Loss) income from continuing operations   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $  
Income from discontinued operations           0.12             0.12  
Total net (loss) income per Common share - Basic   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.01     $ 0.12  
Net (loss) income per Class B common share - Basic:                                
(Loss) income from continuing operations   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $  
Income from discontinued operations           0.11             0.11  
Total net (loss) income per Class B common share - Basic   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.12     $ 0.01     $ 0.11  
Net (loss) income per Common share - Diluted:                                
(Loss) income from continuing operations   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $  
Income from discontinued operations           0.12             0.12  
Total net (loss) income per Common share - Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.13     $ 0.01     $ 0.12  
Net (loss) income per Class B common share - Diluted:                                
(Loss) income from continuing operations   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $  
Income from discontinued operations           0.11             0.11  
Total net (loss) income per Class B common share - Diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.12     $ 0.01     $ 0.11  
Weighted average number of shares:                                
Common shares – Basic     10,952       10,755       10,890       10,734  
Class B common shares – Basic     2,097       2,137       2,114       2,137  
Common shares – Diluted     10,952       10,789       11,053       10,764  
Class B common shares – Diluted     2,097       2,137       2,114       2,137  
Dividends per common share   $ 0.060     $ 0.060     $ 0.120     $ 0.120  
Dividends per Class B common share   $ 0.054     $ 0.054     $ 0.108     $ 0.108  
                                 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    December 1,
2018		     December 2,
2017		     December 1,
2018		     December 2,
2017		  
Operating activities:                                
Net (loss) income   $ (304 )   $ 1,668     $ 127     $ 1,556  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                                
Depreciation and amortization     792       735       1,556       1,467  
Inventory provisions     150       125       365       287  
Loss (gain) on sale of investments           1             (24 )
Gain on disposal of assets                       (191 )
Share-based compensation expense     230       208       395       309  
Deferred income taxes     97       66       155       62  
Change in assets and liabilities:                                
Accounts receivable     100       (1,735 )     (98 )     312  
Inventories     (1,908 )     (2,021 )     (1,831 )     (4,634 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (319 )     (357 )     (282 )     (615 )
Accounts payable     1,538       1,757       (3,881 )     (998 )
Accrued liabilities     344       (517 )     571       209  
Other     161       264       174       (3 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     881       194       (2,749 )     (2,263 )
Investing activities:                                
Capital expenditures     (1,120 )     (1,720 )     (2,192 )     (2,735 )
Proceeds from sale of assets                       276  
Proceeds from maturity of investments           4,177             8,177  
Purchases of investments     (3,000 )     (3,943 )     (5,300 )     (3,943 )
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale securities           114             265  
Purchases of available-for-sale securities           (114 )           (265 )
Other           (2 )           (5 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (4,120 )     (1,488 )     (7,492 )     1,770  
Financing activities:                                
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     11             203        
Cash dividends paid     (770 )     (763 )     (1,534 )     (1,521 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (759 )     (763 )     (1,331 )     (1,521 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (621 )     81       (1,034 )     1,140  
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (4,619 )     (1,976 )     (12,606 )     (874 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     52,478       56,429       60,465       55,327  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 47,859     $ 54,453     $ 47,859     $ 54,453  
                                 


Richardson Electronics, Ltd.  
Net Sales and Gross Profit  
For the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2018  
($ in thousands)  
                                 
By Strategic Business Unit:                              
                                 
Net Sales                                
    Q2 FY 2019             Q2 FY 2018     % Change  
PMT   $ 32,328             $ 30,063       7.5 %
Canvys     6,498               6,707       -3.1 %
Healthcare     2,488               2,312       7.6 %
Total   $ 41,314             $ 39,082       5.7 %
                                 
    YTD FY 2019             YTD FY 2018     % Change  
PMT   $ 67,097             $ 59,187       13.4 %
Canvys     13,671               12,472       9.6 %
Healthcare     4,703               4,418       6.5 %
Total   $ 85,471             $ 76,077       12.3 %
                                 
                                 
                                 
Gross Profit      
    Q2 FY 2019     % of Net Sales     Q2 FY 2018     % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 10,107       31.3 %   $ 10,262       34.1 %
Canvys     2,132       32.8 %     2,128       31.7 %
Healthcare     732       29.4 %     984       42.6 %
Total   $ 12,971       31.4 %   $ 13,374       34.2 %
                                 
    YTD FY 2019     % of Net Sales     YTD FY 2018     % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 21,114       31.5 %   $ 19,836       33.5 %
Canvys     4,445       32.5 %     3,674       29.5 %
Healthcare     1,365       29.0 %     2,012       45.5 %
Total   $ 26,924       31.5 %   $ 25,522       33.5 %
                                 


For Details Contact:   40W267 Keslinger Road
Edward J. Richardson Robert J. Ben PO BOX 393
Chairman and CEO EVP & CFO LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
Phone: (630) 208-2205 (630) 208-2203 (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

 

RELLlogoPMS300highres.jpg

