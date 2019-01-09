EverQuote to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers, today announced that Seth Birnbaum, CEO and Co-Founder, and John Wagner, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City, NY.



Event Details:

21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Time: 11:20 a.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com .

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE EverQuote, Inc.



