There were 90 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,572 in the last 365 days.

The First Fifteen Years of LM Publication Released

The First Fifteen Years, 2003-2018 presents LM’s significant responsibilities, achievements, and major milestones since the organization’s standup in 2003. It details the past decade and a half of LM’s work in protecting the environment, managing information, ensuring continued retirement benefits for former contractor workers, managing legacy land for beneficial reuse, and engaging communities. The document serves as a starting point for describing LM’s important role in continuing to meet remaining legacy responsibilities at nearly 100 sites across the country.

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.