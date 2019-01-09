The First Fifteen Years of LM Publication Released

The First Fifteen Years, 2003-2018 presents LM’s significant responsibilities, achievements, and major milestones since the organization’s standup in 2003. It details the past decade and a half of LM’s work in protecting the environment, managing information, ensuring continued retirement benefits for former contractor workers, managing legacy land for beneficial reuse, and engaging communities. The document serves as a starting point for describing LM’s important role in continuing to meet remaining legacy responsibilities at nearly 100 sites across the country.



