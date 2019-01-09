Larson Electronics Releases Power Distribution Substation, NEMA 3R, 7.5 kVA, 480V to 120/240V 1PH

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a portable power distribution substation that converts single-phase 480V AC electrical current to single-phase 120/240V AC. This substation allows operators to safely tap into and distribute 480V AC power from generators and direct grid power.



The Larson Electronics MGL-50A.8465C-30AFT.480-7.5KVA-4X120.20A power distribution substation converts single-phase 480VAC electrical current into single-phase 120/240VAC.



On the primary side, operators connect 480V single phase using 20` of #8 Type W cord with a CS8465C cord cap and to one L8-30R receptacle in a feed through configuration for 480V equipment.



Transformer is grounded to the frame and we provide a grounding lug on the frame for the earth ground.



The transformer and load center/distribution assembly is mounted to a standard steel cart style frame resulting in an extremely stable, durable, and mobile power distribution platform.





The MGL-50A.8465C-30AFT.480-7.5KVA-4X120.20A portable power distribution substation features a primary side for operators to connect 480V single-phase using 20 feet of #8 Type W cord with a CS8465C cord cap to one L8-30R receptacle in a feed-through configuration for 480V equipment. The secondary side allows operators to connect to four 5-20R GFCI receptacles protected by four 20-amp, one-pole 125V breakers. All of the receptacles feature weatherproof covers for added protection.

This 7.5 kVA power distribution substation has a load center/distribution assembly that is mounted on a steel cart style frame with a center point lift pickeye that is equipped with a backplate for easy lifting. This transformer is grounded to the frame with a grounding lug that is provided. This unit is suitable for use indoors or outdoors in places like construction sites, for plant maintenance and turnarounds, shipyards and more.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

