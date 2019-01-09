UPDATE -- Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross of Newport Beach, CA Now Offering Virtual Second Opinion Consultations for Surgery

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jeffrey D. Gross, a board-certified neurological surgeon, today announced he is now offering comprehensive second opinion consultations for patients everywhere considering surgery. Through his clinic, SPINE in Newport Beach, CA, new patients will receive a comprehensive evaluation via computer video conference or in-house for a range of acute and chronic spine problems, including back and neck pain, brain and head injuries, pinched nerves, and complex spinal and disc derangements.



With over 28 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Jeffrey Gross has seen many patients sent into surgery by others without a thorough examination and evaluation. He recommends patients consider options like laser, stem cell, physical therapy, pain management, and other lower risk treatments before surgery is considered. With a thorough understanding of the spine and its multiple sources of problems, he has focused on carefully reviewing patients’ history, records, diagnostic films, and their individual situations to give a second expert opinion.

“Surgery should be the last option when all other treatments fail,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gross of SPINE. “Patients are too often hurried out of most doctors' offices and given high surgery outcome expectations while overshadowing the risks of surgery. Your doctor should be up-to-date on the latest minimally invasive and non-invasive technologies for treatment before turning to surgery. Make sure you get all your questions answered by someone who will spend the time with you.”

Jeffrey D. Gross MD graduated from George Washington University before doing residencies and fellowship through the University of California Irvine and the University of New Mexico. He went on to get State Medical Licenses in California and Nevada. He is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery and is part of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and North American Spine Society (NASS).

“Dr. Gross has been the first doctor I’ve seen for my back injury that has taken the time to explain my condition and is careful to be sure to answer any questions and concerns,” said Julie M., a patient of SPINE. “Finally, I have found a doctor who spends the time and effort to be sure that I understand my treatment options.”

New patients can set up an in-house or virtual medical appointment by sending an email to gotpain@ifixspines.com or by calling (949) 364-6888 to start the patient intake process. Patients can choose to do their comprehensive evaluation over the phone or via Skype or FaceTime. A face-to-face doctor visit can also be set up at one of their 2 locations in Newport Beach, CA and Henderson, NV.

All records and patient files are sent over electronically or by mail so Dr. Jeffrey Gross can see the full range of treatments, diagnostic processes and test results in the recent medical history of the patient. A follow-up appointment will be set up to go over the summary report outlining the problems and recommended treatment options.

Dr. Jeffrey Gross works with his team to provide knowledgeable spinal care throughout the CA and NV area. For more information, visit ifixspines.com or call (949) 364-6888 to set up an in-house or virtual doctor visit consultation, or to get in touch with the SPINE team about second opinions on spinal problems, injury, treatment and lastly, surgery.



