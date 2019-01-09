Therapeutic Solutions International Continues to Expand Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Intellectual Property Portfolio

Patent filed for Autologous Neurogenic Cells in Professional Athletes at Risk of CTE

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI) announced today the addition and expansion to their CTE portfolio of intellectual property with the filing of a new patent application.



/EIN News/ -- The invention pertains to the field of cellular therapies, more particularly, the invention pertains to the use of banking of autologous cells, and the manipulation of autologous cells for treatment of CTE.

CTE is caused by repetitive concussive/sub-concussive hits to the head sustained over a period of years and is often found in football players. The condition is characterized by memory loss, impulsive/erratic behavior, impaired judgment, aggression, depression, and dementia. In many patients with CTE, it is anatomically characterized by brain atrophy, reduced mass of frontal and temporal cortices, and medial temporal lobe.

"This new means of obtaining autologous cells and banking them for use in the treatment and prevention of CTE is a new and novel approach. The autologous regenerative cells are banked for future administration in the same patient when the patient begins to develop signs of CTE or possesses an upregulation of markers associated with the probability of CTE onset," said Tim G. Dixon, CEO & President of Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

"Banking of autologous cells is a well-known procedure which has generated considerable revenue despite little practical value. For example, the only FDA approved means of utilizing cord blood cells is for treatment of pediatric leukemias, however, in these situations, allogeneic cells are required due to the possibility of autologous cells possessing proclivity towards leukemic transformation. The current patent provides tissue banking means for athletes at risk of CTE and means of utilizing the autologous cells," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Board Member of Therapeutic Solutions International. "The possibility of using regenerative cells such as stem cells is limited by a lack of autologous cell sources. Our invention provides means of banking and utilizing autologous cells for use in patients with CTE."

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

