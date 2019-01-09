Larson Electronics Releases 50W Portable Explosion Proof Food Safe LED Light, CI/II D1/2, 5,800 Lumens

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting sector, announced the release of a portable explosion proof food safe LED light for use in hazardous location. This light produces 5,800 lumens of light with a color temperature of 5600K and color index of 75. This unit draws on only 50 watts and provides 4,500 square feet of coverage making it suitable for use in hazardous locations and illuminating enclosed areas.



The EPL-BS-70LED-FS-100 explosion proof LED light provides 4,500 square feet of work area coverage with 5,800 lumens of light output. It is available in 360° and 180° beam spreads.





The EPL-BS-70LED-FS-100 portable explosion proof LED light is available in 360˚ and 180˚ beam spreads and is mounted to a handheld aluminum frame with an explosion proof on/off switch on the back. This unit features a 50-watt LED mounted on a base stand made of non-sparking spun aluminum with a carrying handle on the top of the stand. This light comes with 100 feet of 16/3 SOOW cord fitted with an explosion proof cord cap and is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; and Class II, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups E, F and G hazardous locations.

Larson Electronics’ explosion proof LED light is rated food safe with no exposed glass and has a gasketed polycarbonate lens that covers the faceplate of the fixture. The gasket is made of food grade materials for safe installment in Group G environments. This light can be operated with 100-277V AC 50/60 Hz with a low voltage option available as well. This fixture features a cast aluminum body and is IP67 rated, dust proof and protected against jets and temporary submersion.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

