TripleLift Names Leading Product Executive Andrew Eifler as SVP

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TripleLift, the world’s largest native advertising platform, today announced Andrew Eifler’s appointment as senior vice president of product. In this role, he will spearhead TripleLift’s expansion beyond native programmatic into platforms and environments where users increasingly turn for content, including connected TV (CTV), voice-based AI, messaging, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), social, and more.



/EIN News/ -- Eifler’s hiring reflects the next chapter for TripleLift, which has led the growth of the native programmatic segment of digital advertising and which currently powers the vast majority of the comScore top 100 publishers. Eifler will oversee product for the company’s native advertising platform, as well as the recently launched ContentDial solution, which scales branded content for brands and publishers through an automated marketplace. Drawing on considerable industry experience, Eifler will also lead the company’s product extension into OTT, as TripleLift leverages its computer vision/image scanning technology for ad insertion formats.

“Andrew’s work in video and algorithmically controlled optimization is extremely valuable as we capitalize on our momentum in the OTT marketplace,” said Eric Berry, CEO of TripleLift. “With him on board, we’ll be another step closer to providing publishers better user-centric monetization in all environments where media is consumed.”

Most recently, Eifler served as vice president of product management for AppNexus, a Xandr Company, where he oversaw the concept, development and commercialization of advertising technology products used by global Fortune 100 marketers, ad agencies, and ad tech companies. An early employee, Eifler was instrumental in leading the buy-side product team at AppNexus, helping the company grow from 100 to more than 1,000 employees, launching video there in 2015, and facilitating AT&T’s recent multi-billion dollar acquisition of AppNexus. Before joining AppNexus, Andrew was responsible for the DraftFCB New York’s analytics, attribution strategy, and media mix modeling as digital media analytics lead.

“TripleLift uniquely understands what makes native advertising technology work and delivers premium experiences that are needed to engage smarter consumers. Through its image scanning computer vision, TripleLift is laying the groundwork for next-generation applications,” said Eifler. “I’m excited to join the team as the company enters this next growth phase.”

Eifler holds a B.S. in Management and Business from Skidmore College, where he earned the Seymour and Sylvia Goldman Memorial Prize, which is awarded to the top student in Management and Business. He is also a regular guest speaker at NYU and Skidmore College, informing the communities about advertising technology and its potential. In addition, Eifler has served as judge and mentor for the Kenneth A. Freirich business plan competition at Skidmore College and mentors small businesses that emerge in verticals such as spirits, publishing, and human resources, among others.

