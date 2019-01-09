Department of Energy Announces Early Career Research Program for FY 2019

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced today it is accepting proposals for the tenth year of the DOE Office of Science Early Career Research Program to support the research of outstanding scientists early in their careers. Support will begin in 2019 for over 50 early career researchers for five years at U.S. academic institutions and DOE national laboratories.

To be eligible for the competition, a researcher must be an untenured, tenure-track assistant or associate professor at a U.S. academic institution or a full-time employee at a DOE national laboratory. The applicant must also have received a Ph.D. within the past ten years. Typical university awards are $750,000 over five years.

Early career researchers may apply to one of six Office of Science program offices: Advanced Scientific Computing Research; Biological and Environmental Research; Basic Energy Sciences; Fusion Energy Sciences; High Energy Physics; or Nuclear Physics. Proposed research topics must fall within the programmatic priorities of DOE’s Office of Science, which are provided in the program announcements. Funding will be competitively awarded on the basis of peer review.

Preapplications are mandatory and are due on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Full proposals will be due on Monday, April 29, 2019. Only those applicants that receive notification from DOE encouraging a formal proposal may submit full proposals.

This is the tenth year of an annual competition. For each of the last nine years, an average of 40 university and 20 national laboratory awards have been initiated.

Further information can be found HERE.

