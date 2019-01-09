Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 2018 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Wednesday, February 6, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (NYSE: BIP) (TSX: BIP.UN) 2018 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.



These results will be released on February 6, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will also be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure .

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-866-688-9459 toll-free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial +1-409-216-0834 at approximately 8:50 a.m. (Conference ID: 6482088). The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/m8m2o78f and will be archived for future reference.



For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, a rebroadcast will also be available until midnight on February 13, 2019. To access this rebroadcast, please call 1-855-859-2056 or if outside Canada & the U.S. please call +1-404-537-3406 (Conference ID: 6482088).

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $330 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Claire Holland

Vice President, Communications

Tel: (416) 369-8236

Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com Investors:

Melissa Low

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 956-5239

Email: melissa.low@brookfield.com

