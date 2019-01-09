Grom Social's Subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, Wins $2.2 Million 2D Animation Contract

Content Producing Division Continues to Attract High Profile U.S. Business



Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (OTCQB: GRMM), a leading social media platform and original content provider for children between the ages of 5 and 16, today announced today that its Top Draw Animation subsidiary secured another contract to produce a high profile series valued at $2.2 million. As a result, Top Draw’s U.S. expansion efforts are paving the way for strong 2019 growth.

Darren Marks, Grom Social’s President and CEO stated, “We are extremely pleased by the recent progress made by Top Draw. These contract awards are indicative of the expertise and reputation earned by Top Draw throughout the course of its history. We are confident that they will lay the foundation for a significant new growth phase of our overall business.”

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a social media, technology and Entertainment Company that focuses on delivering content to children between the ages of 5 and 16 in a safe and secure environment that can be monitored by parents or other guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and several Apps) that entertain children, allow kids to interact with their peers, get relevant news, play proprietary games, while also teaching good digital citizenship. The Company also owns and operates Top Draw Animation, Inc., which produces award-winning 2D animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. The Company also owns Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for up to an additional two million children across 3,700 schools. For more information please visit our website at www.gromsocial.com.

About Top Draw Animation, Inc.

TDA is an award-winning producer of top-quality 2D animation for television markets around the world. TDA produces high-profile media properties for global media companies such as Tom and Jerry, My Little Pony and Disney Animation's Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero. The company employs over 500 artists in its 30,000 square feet, state-of-the-art studios in Manila, the Philippines. TDA produces more than 250 half hours of 2D animation each-year and has accumulated production of a total +2,000 half hours under the Top Draw banner. For more information please visit our website at www.topdrawanimation.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to general stock market conditions. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise.





PR & Media Contact: Nicole Liddy, Communications Coordinator 1-800-782-6185 Nicole.liddy@1800pr.com 1-800-PublicRelations O: 646.248.7676 Grom Social Enterprise Contact: Investor Relations Melvin Leiner Executive Vice President 1-844-704-4766 Investor.relations@gromsocial.com Darren Marks President & CEO

