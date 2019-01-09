There were 15 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,537 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 earnings report before the market opens Wednesday, February 20, 2019.  Lamar will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers:         1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode:         Lamar 
           
Replay:         1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:         47595293
          Available through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
           
Live Webcast:         www.lamar.com 
           
Webcast Replay:         www.lamar.com
          Available through Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
           

/EIN News/ -- Company Contact:
Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com 

 

