Hunker Announces New Content Collaboration with The New York Times

The Home Design Site Launches “How We’re Living” Content Hub Featuring Articles from Hunker and The New York Times

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home design site Hunker today announced a collaboration with The New York Times on the new “How We’re Living” content hub. The offering, launched today on Hunker.com, is co-branded with The New York Times and features lifestyle and design articles from both media sites.



This launch marks the first time these two media brands have worked together, capitalizing on The New York Times’ deep database of articles and Hunker’s fresh perspective on interior design, which has led to the brand’s rapid audience growth. “How We’re Living” will feature a selection of handpicked articles from both media brands that offer helpful advice and tips on a variety of topics, including interior design, smarter living and good eating.

“We are thrilled to be working with The New York Times on the new ‘How We’re Living’ content hub,” said Jason Lepore, Vice President and General Manager, Hunker. “This new offering will provide our readers an even deeper well of content across the topics that they are most passionate about – beautiful design, smart living, food and entertaining.”

“We are pleased to work with home design site Hunker on this unique co-branded content hub,” added Michael Greenspon, Global Head, NYT Licensing & Print Innovation. “This relationship gives The Times the opportunity to reach new readers within this growing design and lifestyle destination.”

The hub will be updated regularly with fresh new content, marrying Hunker’s signature interior design coverage with the authoritative voice of The New York Times. To view the new “How We’re Living” hub, please visit hunker.com/how-were-living.

About Hunker:

Hunker is a home design site dedicated to the idea that good design should be a part of everyday life. The site helps first-timers improve their homes – no expert needed – with inspiring home tours, practical solutions and design advice from real people. To learn more about Hunker or for daily design inspiration, visit www.hunker.com .

