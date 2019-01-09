Wildflower Experience Shop-in-Shop Retail Launches in New York City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN , OTC: WLDFF ) (the “Company”), is excited to announce the opening of our first shop-in-shop partnership with Retail Worx in the iconic 11 Madison Avenue building at the heart of New York City.



The addition of shop-in-shop retail paired with the introduction of Wildflower into existing Bridges General’s stores in New York City and San Francisco complement our recently announced Wildflower by Bridges exclusive store at 770 Broadway. Through the execution of our retail partnership and strategy, Wildflower will benefit from Bridges General’s growing network of curated microstores catering to the modern lifestyle.

Wildflower is enthusiastic to be a part of Bridges General’s mission to reconceptualize convenience for the on-the-go urban professional, by offering healthy and responsibly sourced snacks, contemporary lifestyle brands and premium essentials in a design-centric retail space. This partnership which began in New York will grow our brand awareness and allow us to test our products in high-density urban markets.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower says, “Shop-in-shop retail allows us to provide consumers with a intimate and in-depth Wildflower Experience in a comfortable but modern co-branded retail space. By choosing Bridges General, we reinforce the brand’s appeal to wellness-minded professionals in the city.”

ABOUT WILDFLOWER BRANDS

Wildflower Brands is a company headquartered in Vancouver building reputable brands and quality products that incorporate the synergistic effects of plants and their extracts.

Retail Worx is an innovative private company that is changing the retail landscape by creating meaningful lifestyle experiences for today’s conscious consumers.

