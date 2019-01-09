Jones Soda Kicks Off 2019 With Launch of Jones Ginger Beer and Additional Sugar Free Flavors in Newly Enhanced Portfolio

SEATTLE, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jones Soda Co. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: JSDA), a leader in the craft soda category and known for its unique branding and authentic connection to its consumers, has launched Jones Ginger Beer and two new sugar free soda flavors, while transitioning to natural colors and natural flavors in the majority of its glass bottle portfolio.



The launch of Jones Ginger Beer is the result of strong demand from both Jones’ loyal customer base and its’ distribution partners, all of whom have asked for a high-quality ginger beer. Unique to Jones Ginger Beer is its signature packaging, which includes a resealable cap that makes this offering ideal for foodservice accounts.

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to move away from the use of artificial ingredients whenever possible, Jones Soda is enhancing its glass bottle soda portfolio by reformulating all items to only include the use of natural flavors. In addition, the company has redeveloped the majority of its lineup using colors derived from natural sources whenever possible. Jones is committed to being on the forefront of innovation and product development, while staying true to the bright, fun colors that make the Jones brand so iconic.

Finally, Jones is adding sugar free versions of Strawberry Lime and Cream Soda, two of its top-selling flavors, to its U.S. portfolio.

“The launch of Jones Ginger Beer, along with the elimination of artificial flavors and introduction of natural colors wherever possible, as well as the release of additional sugar free soda offerings, are a series of critical forward steps for Jones Soda as we begin 2019,” said Jennifer Cue, CEO of Jones Soda. “With its resealable cap and great balance of real ginger heat and natural spice flavor, our Ginger Beer is an ideal beverage for foodservice settings and can be used as both a stand-alone drink or for mixing with craft cocktails.

“In addition to the new product launch, we are committed to evolving with our customers as demand for healthier sodas that contain high-quality ingredients grows. The introduction of natural flavors and colors and the launch of new sugar free versions of our most popular items shows our commitment to better meeting our changing customer’s needs while expanding the company’s footprint into new markets with its new on-trend offerings. This is part of an evolution, and we will continue down these paths in our ongoing efforts to improve our products.”

About Jones Soda Co.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) markets and distributes premium beverages under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands. A leader in the premium soda category, Jones Soda is made with pure cane sugar and other high-quality ingredients, and is known for packaging that incorporates ever-changing photos sent in from its consumers. Jones’ diverse product line offers something for everyone – pure cane sugar soda, zero-calorie soda and Lemoncocco non-carbonated premium refreshment. Jones is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com or www.drinklemoncocco.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach

Liolios

1-949-574-3860

JSDA@liolios.com

