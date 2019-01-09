Moving forward with Cannabis Sales License, Abba Medix Eyes EU-GMP Certification, Signs Agreement with Cannabis OneFive, Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (“Canada House” or the “Company”) (CSE:CHV) through its wholly owned subsidiary Abba Medix Corp. (“Abba”) has initiated the process for its facility to become EU-GMP compliant by entering into a software licensing agreement (“SaaS Agreement”) with Cannabis OneFive, Inc . (“C15” www.cannabisonefive.com). The SaaS Agreement provides Abba with the use of C15’s Veeva Quality One unified quality management and document control solution.



C15’s leading software is based on its technology partner’s (Veeva Systems, Inc. www.industries.veeva.com) platforms configured, by C15, for the global cannabis industry. The C15 Veeva QualityOne cloud application is globally compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 11; EU GMP Annex 11, and Cannabis Act regulations. This solution is a foundational quality management and document control system that has been adopted globally by over 650 of the top pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods companies. The software digitally automates several processes related to supply chain management, including document control, compliance management, audit management, supplier quality management, and document training management while automating and meeting Health Canada license requirements.

This is a crucial move for Abba Medix as it moves to obtain European Medical Agency's Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU-GMP") Certification for their Pickering facility, as quality and document management software is a requirement for this certification.

“Receiving the EU-GMP certification is a critical step for Abba Medix to be able to export our quality cannabis and seeds to the European Union,” said Canada House CEO Chris Churchill Smith, “Our Pickering facility occupies over 22,000 square feet and is expected to be able to produce between 2000 and 3000 kilograms per annum of dried flower at full capacity. This capacity, along with additional production capacity in Western Canada, allows us not only to meet the demands for premium cannabis within Canada but globally. The EU is of strategic importance to Canada House and we are delighted to have initiated the process to allow Abba products to be shipped to the EU by taking the requisite first steps to EU-GMP compliance.”

For further information, please contact:

Boom Capital Markets

Steve Low

647-620-5101

steve@boomcapitalmarkets.com

Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Chris Churchill-Smith, CEO

514-313-0102

chris.smith@canadahouse.ca

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information. This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements that relate to, among other things, the Company’s clinic, production and technology businesses, its future plans, the Company’s markets, objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “likely”, “possible”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “objective” and “continue” (or the negative thereof) and words and expressions of similar import. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information in this news release include, among other things, the regulations related to cannabis use under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and the act respecting cannabis and to amend the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, the Criminal Code and other Acts, passed by the Canadian Federal government, making cannabis legal for recreational use by October 17, 2018; Company liquidity and capital resources, including the availability of additional capital resources to fund its activities; level of competition; the ability to adapt products and services to the changing market; the ability to attract and retain key executives; and the ability to execute strategic plans. Additional information about material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the Company’s most recent annual and interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis under “Risk and Uncertainties” as well as in other public disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements contained in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Cannabis OneFive, Inc. ("C15" www.cannabisonefive.com )

C15 is a technology partner of Veeva Systems Inc. ("Veeva). C15's customer base includes cultivators (large and small cap, domestic and international), licensed dealers, and processors. C15 brings expertise and a laser focus on the cannabis industry along with the rights to sell, configure and customize QualityOne, BrandOne (claims management) and Vault CTMS (clinical trial management). C15's mission is to digitally transform quality and compliance in the cannabis sector.

