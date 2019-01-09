Patric Wiesmann Joins Reputation.com as GM for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Experienced Industry Leader Will Help Establish Global Presence and Drive Additional Momentum Across Multiple Segments in Healthcare, Life Sciences



/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , the first and only complete cloud-based enterprise reputation management platform, today announced the addition of Patric Wiesmann to its executive team. As the company’s general manager for healthcare and life sciences, Wiesmann will draw on his extensive experience leading DocuSign’s healthcare practice to further establish Reputation.com’s international footprint and fuel additional momentum to amplify the patient voice.

Wiesmann’s career spans more than two decades in executive leadership at both large-scale and early-stage organizations in a range of verticals. Prior to his position as CRO at Praedicat, Inc., Wiesmann was SVP of sales and marketing at Medversant Technologies, where he focused on top-line execution to include building Medversant’s sales, marketing and client success strategy for the healthcare and life sciences sectors. He also served as managing director of healthcare at DocuSign. There, he launched and established the company’s presence in the healthcare industry, which included both product launches and bringing in blue-chip companies like Pfizer, Merck, Allergan, Kaiser and Cigna.

“Reputation.com is the gold standard in online reputation management,” said Wiesmann. “I look forward to drawing on my own experience to advance the company’s mission across the globe, and help healthcare and life sciences clients elevate their patients’ voices.”

“Patric understands the patient journey as well as the complexities of the healthcare ecosystem, which is particularly helpful as we expand our healthcare portfolio,” said Joe Fuca, CEO, Reputation.com. “With his tenure at DocuSign as director of healthcare, Patric brings the industry domain expertise we need to help take our healthcare product and field teams to the next level.”

About Reputation.com Healthcare

A recent analysis of all U.S. hospitals shows that those with high Reputation Scores earn an incremental $1.2 million in revenue per bed, per year. With this in mind — as well as a dedicated healthcare team that understands the complex and unique challenges of organizations in the healthcare and life sciences industry — more than 300 healthcare systems rely on Reputation.com to manage online reputation for their physicians and locations. Large systems like Ascension, Advocate and Kindred use Reputation.com to understand feedback from patients and use it to improve business processes and patient care.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com delivers the only integrated SaaS platform that helps location-based enterprises improve their reputation with consumers online and onsite, across the entire customer journey – from finding a location on search, to conversion, to operational improvements that deliver a better customer experience.

Reputation.com technology has managed tens of millions of consumer reviews, surveys and social media interactions across hundreds of thousands of online points of presence for global companies spanning 77 industry verticals, including healthcare, retail, automotive, restaurants and others. Reputation.com is a World Economic Forum Global Growth Company and is funded by the same top-tier venture capital firms that backed Google, Facebook, Cisco and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

