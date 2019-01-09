Redpill Linpro Becomes a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller Partner for Scandinavia

VAR role extends successful partnership between WSO2 and Redpill Linpro delivering open source solutions based on WSO2’s integration platform to support the API-first initiatives of customers in Scandinavia

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden and Mountain View, CA USA, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redpill Linpro, the leading provider of open source services and products in Scandinavia, and WSO2, the leading open source integration company, today announced that they have extended their partnership. Under the new agreement, Redpill Linpro is now a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR).

As a VAR, Redpill Linpro will expand its collaboration with WSO2 in delivering open source technology solutions that support customers’ API-first initiatives to enable distributed development of APIs and simplify data access for internal or external innovation. Additionally, the company will implement campaigns to increase awareness of the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform across Scandinavia.

Redpill Linpro is a long-time partner of WSO2 that has acted as a global training provider and systems integrator. The company has assisted customers in North America, Asia and Europe in utilizing WSO2’s technology through training, and it provides customers in Denmark, Norway and Sweden with implementation services and support. Together, the Redpill Linpro API Ready Model and WSO2’s platform deliver a highly competitive offering to assist customers with API-first initiatives that support the distributed development and ecosystem innovation required to address the challenges and opportunities of the digital transformation era.

The VAR agreement follows the recognition of WSO2 by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018 report1 published on October 29, 2018. In its evaluation of WSO2 API Manager, the report1 states, “As the only fully open source solution in our Forrester Wave analysis, WSO2 provides good breadth across all evaluation criteria. Particular strengths include formal life-cycle management and non-REST APIs, both of which facilitate mature and disciplined enterprise API strategies.”

Delivering the Technology, Concepts, and Experience to Succeed

Traditionally, data has been locked in or managed by a central integration competency center (ICC) or enterprise service bus (ESB) hub. However, in the digital transformation era, these central hubs have become bottlenecks, and organizations are seeking faster, easier ways to innovate and provide access to information. As a result, enterprises need to adopt an API-first strategy paired with a concept for the distributed development of APIs. Through APIs, system owners can provide access to information and allow the organization to innovate around data—without using a central ICC/ESB hub. The WSO2 Integration Agile Platform, combined with the Redpill Linpro API Ready Model, will make this possible for Scandinavian organizations.

“We look forward to a deepened partnership with WSO2 in our role as a VAR, which will enable us to further build on the possibilities provided by the WSO2 Integration Agile Platform. The capabilities of WSO2’s open source platform combined with our experience and concepts around API readiness and distributed development teams will empower our customers to achieve the objectives of their API-first initiatives,” said Henrik Gavelli, CEO of Redpill Linpro.

“With its deep expertise in API management and integration, Redpill Linpro has been a valuable, long-term partner in supporting the API-first initiatives of customers across Scandinavia. We are excited to have Redpill Linpro become a WSO2 Value-Added Reseller for our WSO2 Integration Agile Platform. This is an important expansion of our collaboration in providing a comprehensive solution to support customers’ success with their API-driven digital transformation strategies,” said Shevan Goonetilleke, COO of WSO2.

About WSO2

WSO2 is the world’s #1 open source integration vendor, helping digital-driven organizations become integration agile. Customers choose us for our broad integrated platform, approach to open source, and agile transformation methodology. The company’s hybrid platform for developing, reusing, running and managing integrations prevents lock-in through open source software that runs on-premises or in the cloud. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute 6 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 integration technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more.

About Redpill Linpro

Redpill Linpro is the leading provider of professional open source services and products in the Nordic region. We provide consulting, development services, training, support, application management and IT operations ranging from infrastructure, databases, middleware and enterprise applications, to customer-specific solutions. With a current staff of 160, we deliver high quality services on business critical solutions for customers across the Nordics. Our offices in Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Karlstad and Gothenburg work together to ensure that our customers are offered the best services irrespective of location. For more information, please visit https://www.redpill-linpro.com.

1Forrester Research, Inc. “The Forrester WaveTM: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018,” by Randy Heffner with Christopher Mines, Allison Vizgaitis, and Diane Lynch, October 29, 2018.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

