CareDx to Present New AlloSure® Data at American Society of Transplant Surgeons Winter Symposium

AlloSure utility studied in patients with delayed graft function

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that the company will be presenting data highlighting the AlloSure test and hosting a lunch symposium at the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) 19th Annual State of the Art Winter Symposium in Miami, Florida, from January 10 – 13.



CareDx will be sponsoring a lunch symposium on Friday, January 11th, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET, entitled, Modernizing the Care of Kidney Transplant Patients with AlloSure. AlloSure is the first donor-derived cell-free DNA test to assess allograft health, and is broadly available to transplant patients.

The two keynote speakers, Steve Potter, M.D., transplant surgeon at Baylor, Scott & White Health, and Stanley Jordan, M.D., Director of the Nephrology Division at Cedars-Sinai Comprehensive Transplant Center, will share their experiences using AlloSure to assist in management of post-transplant patients. Together with Sham Dholakia, M.D., DPhil, Medical Director, CareDx, Inc., they will present examples of AlloSure patient cases, discuss best ways to surveil kidney transplant recipients for graft health, and to personalize their care.

In addition, an abstract titled “Donor-derived cell-free DNA in renal transplant recipients with delayed graft function” will be presented during the ASTS poster session on Thursday, January 10, from 5:45 – 7:15 pm. This study demonstrates that many patients with delayed graft function (DGF) exhibit elevated AlloSure levels immediately following their transplant, and for up to two years.

“Our research suggests that measuring dd-cfDNA via AlloSure may help identify the subset of DGF patients at risk early on, and allow more timely and effective interventions,” commented Daniel C. Brennan, M.D. Medical Director, Comprehensive Transplant Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“We are excited to partner with the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) and present these exciting new results, which continue to strengthen the clinical utility of AlloSure. We are committed to transforming transplant care by working with leading physicians and scientists, and addressing unmet needs in the field,” says James Yee, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, CareDx, Inc.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients.

