Cannabis Companies Expanding Global Footprint; The Greater Cannabis Company Inc. (OTC:GCAN), Aphria, Canopy Growth and AgraFlora Organics

POINT ROBERTS, Wash. and DELTA, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investorideas.com , a leading investor news resource covering cannabis stocks releases a snapshot looking at the global expansion of the cannabis industry and the companies looking at new international markets as regulations change.



/EIN News/ -- As new international markets being to open, both cannabis giants as well as smaller cannabis technology companies are now making the necessary preparations to enter this international space.

The Greater Cannabis Company, Inc. ( OTC:GCAN ), recently announced that it has entered into a letter of intent with iCAN Cannabis to expand distribution of its eluting patch platform into key global markets. The eluting patch platform is an innovative delivery system which uses a patented mucoadhesive and multilayered orally dissolving thin film to deliver a precise dose of cannabinoids into the body through the buccal mucosa. Clinical studies, funded in part by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), have shown the delivery system’s capability in achieving higher bioavailability and desired results in the body using lower and controlled dosing when compared to other routes of administration.

The agreement with iCAN will include commercial ready formulations to meet medical and recreational market demands. Distribution and marketing rights for iCAN will include Israel, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Malta, Macedonia and Portuguese territories.

In their recent news release , Aitan Zacharin, CEO of Greater Cannabis said, “I am pleased to announce our partnership with iCAN. Saul is an industry leader who is at the forefront of everything tech in cannabis. His desire to partner with us is a testament to the strength of our technology and its capabilities. We are excited to establish this important partnership in the medical and adult-use cannabis industry. We are focused on transactions that will accelerate commercialization of our products and the iCAN deal does that globally. iCAN shares our enthusiasm for seeing healthier, standardized, pharmaceutical-grade and more cost-effective cannabis products introduced into the market. We look forward to working with iCan to bring our cutting-edge technology to consumers worldwide.”

Similarly, in December of 2018, Aphria Inc. ( TSX:APHA.TO ) ( NYSE:APHA ) and Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. announced that they have expanded the scope of their previously announced agreement where Aphria has been granted exclusive preferred rights to license, manufacture, distribute and sell RDT's QuickStrip™ innovative, proprietary delivery technology for the cannabis market to Germany.

In their news release , Jakob Ripshtein, President of Aphria commented that "Germany is one of the most sought-after cannabis markets today and Aphria continues to take a comprehensive approach to ensure a leading presence in the country as the opportunity evolves." Ripshtein continued, "Aphria is committed to bringing advanced products and innovations to cannabis markets around the world, and this agreement with RDT will enable us to bring QuickStrip™ technology to the German market and offer a unique nutraceutical product that delivers a consistent dosage."

Back in November, Canopy Growth Corp. ( NYSE:CGC ) ( TSX:WEED.TO ), one of the world’s biggest medical cannabis companies announced they would spend more than 100 million euros (US$115 million) to expand production in the EU over the next two years, according to Pierre Debs, managing director at Canopy’s Spectrum Cannabis Europe division.

In one news article , Debs commented that Germany and the EU overall “are the most exciting federally regulated medical cannabis markets outside of Canada.” Debs continued in the phone interview saying, “Things are going to grow not too differently than what happened in Canada. We’re going to need significant production facilities.”

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. ( CSE: AGRA ) ( OTCPK: PUFXF ) has also been looking at the international sector with their recent announcement that they have engaged good manufacturing practices (GMP) facility experts to design post production exports for the European Union (EU) in preparation for the first crop of cannabis to be planted at its large-scale Delta Greenhouse Complex later this year. The Company has also initiated discussions regarding supply agreements and product development partnerships with several European Union based pharma companies.

In their recent release , Derek Ivany, President and CEO, AgraFlora Organics International Inc. said, "I am very pleased to announce we have engaged European GMP facility experts to design post production products for export markets."

As the world is watching the successes and struggles of the Canadian and US cannabis markets, there is an increasing need for companies to take the proper steps and make the investments or face the possibility of being left out of the global cannabis community.

