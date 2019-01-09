CURE Pharmaceutical To Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced that it will host an investor presentation at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at the Eden Roc Miami Beach Hotel in Miami on January 16, 2019 at 5pm.



/EIN News/ -- “This conference is the ideal kick-off to 2019, which is set to be a landmark year for the cannabis industry,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “This is a great opportunity to bring together the cannabis industry and investment community to learn how CURE is setting the bar in cannabinoid innovation for biotech and pharmaceutical industries both in the U.S. and globally.”

The conference is the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America. Last year’s event offered entrepreneurs and investors an incredible opportunity to network, make deals, and learn from influencers, policymakers and trailblazers. Follow the event using the hashtag #BZCannabis.

If you would like to schedule a meeting with CURE Pharmaceutical, please contact Ashley Ray at aray@olmsteadwilliams.com.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety and the patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has a full-service cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer and manufacturer of a patented and proprietary delivery system (CUREfilm™), one of the most advanced oral thin film on the market today. CURE is developing an array of products in innovative delivery platforms and partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies. CURE has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector with partnerships in the U.S., Canada and Israel. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.



For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com .

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading originator of actionable financial insights for traders and investors. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time terminal, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites, such as Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, Marketwatch, and more. Benzinga is the leading provider of news to the North American brokerage community, with a client list including TD Ameritrade (AMTD), LightSpeed, TradeKing, and many more. The company is headquartered in downtown Detroit and dedicated to driving Detroit's renaissance.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market our products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of other product research and development efforts, potential product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact:

Ashley Ray

aray@olmsteadwilliams.com

310.824.9000







