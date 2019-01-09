Sammons Financial Group Donates Funds for Building and Security Improvements at Marillac Social Center

Donation will enable Marillac St. Vincent to address security needs at west side facility

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons ® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) recently presented a check for $91,050 to Marillac St. Vincent Family Services (MSV), a nonprofit organization based in Chicago that provides accredited early childhood education, youth programs, comprehensive services to isolated seniors, access to food, and outreach to adults and families. The donation will fund building and security improvements for the Marillac Social Center located in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, on the west side of Chicago.



(left to right) Peter Beale-DelVecchio, chief executive officer at MSV, and Suzanne Chapa, associate vice president of strategy and corporate development at SFG





The Marillac Social Center includes a gymnasium for sports and after school youth programs, classrooms and a computer lab accessible to children and adults, along with a food pantry. Funds provided by SFG will help MSV add security badge swipe stations, new lighting, security cameras, and more.

“Hundreds of Chicago residents visit the Marillac Social Center each week, and we want them to feel safe coming here,” said Peter Beale-DelVecchio, chief executive officer at MSV. “We are extremely thankful for Sammons Financial Group’s support, enabling us to make updates to our social center that will protect our visitors, as well as employees,” added Beale-DelVecchio.

Since 2011, SFG has supported MSV through financial donations and employee volunteer service hours. “We have a strong partnership with MSV that has developed over the years,” said Steve Palmitier, president of Sammons Financial Group’s Life Division. “These much needed renovations are important in order for MSV to provide a safe place for people to access their services, and we’re happy to support that effort,” added Palmitier.

The enhancements to the Marillac Social Center are expected to be completed in spring 2019.

