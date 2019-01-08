CLEER INC Announces Wireless Bluetooth Headphones and Bluetooth Neck Speaker built upon Latest Qualcomm technology and optimized for Google Assistant

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV - CES 2019, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, NV, CES – January 8, 2019 – Own the moment with Cleer, Inc., a designer, and manufacturer of high-performance audio electronics as they announce three headphones based upon Qualcomm® CSR8670 and CSR8675 Bluetooth Audio System-on-Chips (SoC) and featuring Google Assistant: EDGE Voice Headphone, FLOW II Headphone, and HALO Neck Speaker to be shown and demonstrated at CES 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center South Hall 1 – Booth #20424.

For active lifestyles, the shockproof and IPX5 water-resistant EDGE Voice Wireless Heart Rate Monitor Headphone delivers a secure fit with flexible ear-loops and interchangeable silicone eartips. Based upon a Qualcomm® CSR8670 audio SoC, the EDGE Voice delivers robust Bluetooth® 4.2 audio streaming support and cVc™ noise reduction technology for exceptional voice interaction and control. Quickly find your zone via built-in, infrared heart-rate monitoring capability with on-demand updates and compatibility with most popular fitness apps, including MapMyRun and Endomondo. Optimized for Google Assistant the EDGE Voice delivers the ultimate in productivity and companionship for your daily activities. Just press and hold the Google Assistant button for the fastest way to enjoy entertainment, manage your day, be productive, and more from your favorite Google apps and services, all without having to look at your phone. Convenient quick charging capability delivers up-to 1-hour playback1 (6-hours maximum) with a 5-minute charge - So, in the time it takes for you to pack up your things, you can charge the EDGE Voice for a quick workout.

For bigger, cord-less and noise-free listening sound, look no further than the FLOW II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphone. Built on a Qualcomm® CSR8675 Bluetooth® Audio SoC with Qualcomm® aptX™, AAC, and LDAC support, the FLOW II delivers enhanced wireless connectivity and outstanding, near-CD quality audio streaming with up-to 20-hours maximum playback1. When in a pinch, quick charging capability delivers up-to 2 hours playback with a 10-minute charge. Rediscover your music with Ironless Driver Technology for vivid and nuanced, Hi-Res playback (up to 40kHz2). For peace and quiet, best-in-class hybrid noise canceling technology delivers up to 30dB ambient noise suppression1. For hearing one’s surroundings, in addition to important notifications and conversation without removing the headphones, Ambient Mode is easily activated via intuitive controls.

Optimized for Google Assistant the FLOW II delivers the ultimate in productivity and companionship for your travels or daily commute. Just press and hold the Google Assistant button for the fastest way to enjoy entertainment, manage your day, be productive, and more from your favorite Google apps and services, all without having to look at your phone. When not listening, the swivel folding design folds compactly for storage in the supplied case. Interchangeable deco-rings allow for personalizing the FLOW II to taste.

For unencumbered listening, meet the HALO Wireless Neck Speaker. Worn around the neck, the IPX4, splash-resistant HALO sits comfortably on your shoulders, ready to deliver powerful and personal entertainment and enhanced communications without shutting out the world. While a Qualcomm® CSR8675 Bluetooth® Audio SoC with aptX™ and AAC support ensures enhanced wireless connectivity with rich and powerful audio playback, an optimized microphone array with noise rejection technology affords exceptional voice interaction and control. Optimized for Google Assistant the HALO is the ultimate in productivity and companionship for your daily activities. Just press and hold the Google Assistant button for the fastest way to enjoy entertainment, manage your day, be productive, and more from your favorite Google apps and services, all without having to look at your phone. When not in-use, magnetic clasps securely join the left and right speaker halves together for easy stowing and compact carry. quick charging capability with a USB Type-C interface easily provides up-to 2 hours playback with a 10-minute charge, with maximum charge lasting up-to 12-hours1.

All headphones featured above will be available in the 2nd Quarter 2019:

The EDGE Voice will be available in (2) colors – Gray and Tan, for $169.99 MSRP

The FLOW II will be available in (2) colors - Black and Silver, for $279.99 MSRP

The HALO will be available in (2) colors – Silver & Metallic Red, for $149.99 MSRP



# # #

ABOUT CLEER - We are Cleer, a performance audio brand. We believe that elevating every moment is what a great audio product should do, and we’ve set out to prove that it’s possible. Our rules are simple: exceed expectations. Avoid what’s trendy.

ABOUT QUALCOMM - Qualcomm's technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G – and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm’s website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Cleer Contact: Claude Schmidt • 1 (858) 201-3388 ext.103 • email: claude.schmidt@cleer.us

Press Contact: Roberta Lewis · Tel: 1 (713) 408-9401 · email: roberta.lewis@cleer.us

1 - Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage.

2 – Requires connecting supplied audio cable to Hi-Res capable audio source.

