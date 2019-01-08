SMTC Corporation to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in NYC on Jan 15-16, 2019

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced that management will participate in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York on Jan 15-16, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- SMTC Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer, Ed Smith and Steve Waszak, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available for meetings on January 16, 2019 and attendees are encouraged to request a one on one meeting in advance of the conference through the Needham Conference meetings platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for SMTC Corp. In addition, a 30-minute group update which will be webcast will begin at 4:10 p.m. (Eastern Time) on January 16, 2019.

For those unable to attend, the group presentation is being broadcast over the internet with slides at https://ir.smtc.com/ir-calendar .

About SMTC Corporation

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018 in a transaction that creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global EMS provider. With more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines at strategically located facilities in United States, China and Mexico, the SMTC now provides local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally for best-in-class cost opportunities, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a distinctive approach to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies including those in the aerospace, clean technology, communications, computing, defense, energy, industrial, medical, networking, power, telecom, power, retail, and test and measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS), SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies (PCB production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases.

SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

SMTC Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg

Managing Director

Darrow Associates, Inc.

516-419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.