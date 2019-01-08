Leaf Group to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, and Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, Shawn Milne, will attend the 21st annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- Management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

The Company’s most recent investor presentation is available on Leaf Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts

Jantoon Reigersman

310-917-6413

IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne

415-264-3419

shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact

Sharna Daduk

310-917-6405

sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com



