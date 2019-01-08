There were 17 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,540 in the last 365 days.

Leaf Group to Participate at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, announced that the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jantoon Reigersman, and Vice President of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, Shawn Milne, will attend the 21st annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City, on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings at the conference.

The Company’s most recent investor presentation is available on Leaf Group’s Investor Relations website at ir.leafgroup.com under the Events & Presentations page.

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts
Jantoon Reigersman
310-917-6413
IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne
415-264-3419
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
310-917-6405
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

