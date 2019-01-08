Global Infrastructure Partners Announces the Appointment of James Yong Kim as a Partner and Vice Chairman

/EIN News/ -- New York, New YORK, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, today announced that Dr. Jim Yong Kim, who has been President of the World Bank since 2012, will join GIP as a Partner and Vice Chairman on February 1, 2019.



Adebayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP commented, “The leadership and vision that Dr. Kim brought to the World Bank as well as his prior roles as President of Dartmouth College and Director of the World Health Organization’s HIV/AIDS Department speak for themselves.



Dr. Kim’s broad knowledge base along with his first hand, comprehensive experience of working with governments and institutions around the world will provide very valuable insights. In addition, his previous involvement with infrastructure and the emerging markets and his expertise in environmental, social and corporate governance issues will further expand the capabilities of the broad and diverse GIP leadership team. We are indeed pleased to welcome Dr. Kim to GIP. ”



Dr. Kim added, “My previous experiences and recent years working at the World Bank have been rewarding efforts that have demonstrated how vital infrastructure development has become to the world. I truly welcome the opportunity to work with GIP to be a part of furthering this broad and critically important global mission.”



About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in the equity and credit of infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in OECD and select emerging market countries in single assets and portfolios of assets and companies in power and utilities, natural resources infrastructure, air transport infrastructure, seaports, freight railroad, water distribution and treatment and waste management. GIP has offices in New York, London and Mumbai, with an affiliate in Sydney and portfolio company operations headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

Jack Cowell Global Infrastructure Partners 212 315 8133 Jack.Cowell@global-infra.com



