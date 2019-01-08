LaSalle Solutions and TRG Renew Partnership for Another Race Season

/EIN News/ -- ROSEMONT, Ill., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions , a leading provider of technology information management services, announced today that it is once again partnering with The Racers Group (TRG) for the 2019 season.



This primary partnership comes in time for both companies to capitalize on the season-opening Endurance Challenge 4 Hours Race at Daytona on January 25, 2019, and the massive support and attention it garners as well as TRG’s amazing history at this event.

“After closing out 2018 with a podium finish with TRG, and four major awards from Cisco , the LaSalle team has become spoiled with winning,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “It just made sense for us to keep the momentum going into 2019, building on our successful track record with TRG and Porsche with the goal of standing atop the podium once again.”

LaSalle first partnered with The Racers Group after seeing the value of the sportscar world and the multiple opportunities that exist within its elite paddocks. The relationship has strengthened each year through the new opportunities developed together.

“When we first partnered with LaSalle Solutions in 2014, it was because we believed there was a very strong synergy with our two companies, not just in our operating style, but also in our core values,” said Kevin Buckler, CEO of TRG-AMR North America. “When I learned about the four major awards they just received from Cisco — including a global award as their Customer Experience Partner of the Year and three major regional awards — it just reinforced all the many reasons we entered into this relationship to begin with and why this has been so successful for both companies.”

LaSalle’s partnership with TRG focuses on strong co-branding, business-to-business networking, and high-end corporate events, including showcar appearances, media promotions, driving events and more. As part of the partnership, The Racers Group will run LaSalle branding on all of the team’s equipment while competing in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series, Pirelli World Challenge, Sprint and Sprint X Series, as well as staging numerous hospitality and entertainment events throughout the year.

“Partnerships like this really expound on just how powerful the sportscar paddock has become,” said Buckler. “While other series are struggling, Sportscar Racing in North America is flourishing with new programs like this. Steve is really a leader in this area and understands all of the complex and very profitable nuances and opportunities that exist within our sport. He does such an amazing job of taking care of his customers as well as prospecting for new ones. That’s what we do together as partners in the sport. We help to grow each other’s business, and in a way that clients have never seen. LaSalle is the best at what they do, and it shows in their commitment to their strategic partners and customers alike. We feel the same way about our relationships and our ability to perform at the highest level, and we are looking forward to continuing to deliver on our promise of unparalleled execution on and off the track.”

About TRG

TRG, based in Petaluma, California, has competed at the top level of motorsports since it was founded in 1992. The team has earned four series championships, four Rolex 24 at Daytona victories, a victory at the fabled 24 Hours of Le Mans, a victory at Petit Le Mans, and nearly 200 combined podium finishes in major North American sports car competition, the third-highest total in history and the most for any privateer team. TRG races with Porsche in top-level competitions across the country.

The company also offers comprehensive sponsorship, business networking, and experiential marketing programs, including race hospitality, VIP/client entertainment, track days, corporate events, and employee team building.

Learn more at www.TheRacersGroup.com .

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based LAMP platform enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of MB Equipment Finance LLC, a subsidiary of MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. MB Financial Inc. is the publicly traded holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. and is traded on the NASDAQ as “MBFI.”

For more information on LaSalle Solutions, please visit www.lasallesolutions.com and www.YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions in the United States.

