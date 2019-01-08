Davis Wright Tremaine LLP Upgrades Its Information Governance with FileTrail GPS™, Governance Policy Suite

Am Law 100 firm known for innovation adds modern IG to existing FileTrail and NetDocuments RM/DM solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail , a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software , announces prominent U.S. law firm Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has selected FileTrail to expand its existing records management implementation and advance the firm’s IG program. Often recognized for its leadership in innovation, Davis Wright chose FileTrail GPS™, Governance Policy Suite, for both its automated retention and disposition and its advanced matter mobility tools.



FileTrail integrates with popular document management platforms including NetDocuments, which Davis Wright uses as a combined solution to access physical records without leaving the DMS. The platform also includes connectors to synchronize data from new business intake, provisioning (ethical walls) and billing systems to eliminate redundant data entry and ensure consistency, yielding greater efficiency and improved productivity.

The firm is now adding FileTrail GPS to gain a modern, holistic approach to IG. GPS improves the implementation of firm IG policies and outside counsel guidelines by managing retention policies across all repositories within firms’ ecosystems and automating their review cycles to achieve auditable, defensible disposition. Recent GPS updates further improve processes and reduce costs associated with lateral moves and records transfers to clients.

“Information governance is a cornerstone of effective risk management. With clients asking for increasingly detailed information on how we apply, review and manage retention policies internally, we initially set out to build our own tools. When we learned about the FileTrail Governance Policy Suite, we were impressed with the product vision which aligned with what we were trying to accomplish,” said Chuck Barth, manager of information governance, Davis Wright Tremaine. “The coordination between FileTrail and NetDocuments – as well as our past experience with FileTrail in records management – gave us the confidence in the FileTrail information governance solution. We’re also looking forward to working closely with FileTrail as they continue to advance their matter mobility tools, which will enable us to manage intake of client files and data quickly and effectively as we grow.”

Davis Wright Tremaine joins other prominent and progressive law firms including Shook, Hardy & Bacon and Foley & Lardner that have recently upgraded their legacy RM systems to FileTrail and are adopting GPS to achieve a more modern, comprehensive RM and IG solution.

About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG lifecycle, including policy management, document review, and disposition — integrating across physical records and electronic repositories — so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility, and client audit response. It’s time to move beyond records management; and FileTrail is leading the way. For more information about FileTrail’s records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com .

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Legal Marketing

651-552-7753

vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.