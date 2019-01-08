Media Advisory: Caavo Showcases the TV as the Center of Your Smart Home at CES 2019

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Electronics Show (CES) -- Caavo Inc, a SF-based start-up on a mission to unite entertainment for everyone, showcases Control Center, the first universal remote to use machine learning and AI to make watching TV easy for everyone in the family.



/EIN News/ -- The average person wastes approximately 51 minutes a day searching for what to watch on TV — that’s almost 775 hours a year, over a month of your life. Caavo uses True Universal Search across all your content so you can get straight to the show.

What: Join us for in-booth “living room” demonstrations of Control Center featuring Caavo’s True Universal content search and recently announced integration with smart home products to see how the TV can become the central screen for the entire home. When: CES 2019 Show Hours

Tuesday, 10 am – 6 pm PT

Wednesday, 9 am – 6 pm PT

Thursday, 9 am – 6 pm PT

Friday, 9 am – 4 pm PT Where: Eureka Park, Booth #53176, Sands Expo Convention Center Press

Materials: CES 2019 Media

Contact: Michelle Curran, media@caavo.com

About Caavo

Our mission is to unite entertainment for people and unite people through entertainment. Founded in 2015 by Andrew Einaudi, Ashish Aggarwal, Vinod Gopinath, and the late Blake Krikorian, Caavo currently has 85 employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and Bengaluru, India. Caavo technology is protected by more than 60 patents and patents-pending. For more information, go to www.caavo.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



