Phoenix Life Sciences International Announces 2019 International Expansion Strategy

DENVER, CO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited (OTC: PLSI) (“Phoenix Life”, or the “Company”), an international adaptive healthcare solutions company, today announced its 2019 strategy for continued international expansion to its shareholders.



To read the letter, see below:

Greetings -

Today, I am happy to share with you the Phoenix Life strategy for expansion in 2019. Last year was record-breaking for us in many ways and we couldn’t be more excited to enter the new year and continue to complete these important milestones ahead of us.

The first step the company is making to further its mission is the establishment of offices and infrastructure in the Oceania region including Australia and the Republic of Vanuatu. Further, this will include the recruitment of an expanded team of medical, clinical trial, agricultural and pharmaceutical personnel. I will be personally relocating to the region to spearhead the growth of Phoenix Life, and to be closer to our operations and clinical trial plans in The Republic of Vanuatu and throughout Oceania.

We believe that the many initiatives there will be expedited by expanding our offices and personnel in the region. It’s important for us to build on the key relationships that we’ve been establishing with the people and government officials within the Pacific and further cementing Phoenix Life’s regional and global presence to assure successful long-term partnerships.

Secondly, as announced at the end of last year, the approval for the importation of Phoenix Metabolic, our diabetes management product, has paved the way for the commencement of clinical trials in Vanuatu for the treatment and management of Type 2 diabetes. By expanding our presence in the region, we intend to expand access to these life and limb saving programs into region. According to the World Health Organization, the South Pacific contains more diabetics as a percentage of the population that any other area in the world, with limited or no access to treatment.

Following the anticipated success of these international trials, Phoenix Life intends to be able to assemble all relevant study data to support new drug applications in developed nations such as the United States, Australia and areas of Europe starting in 2020.

In building out our Global Production Capacity, we’re very excited to confirm that we are in the final stages of completing documentation and policies to acquire land to commence propagation of regional plantations for cultivating, extraction and processing of range of cannabis varieties to provide the key active ingredients for Phoenix Life’s full product portfolio. We are looking forward to not only begin local growing and manufacturing but most importantly giving back to our partner countries by providing local employment, education, additional revenue streams, and most importantly positive health outcomes.

Oceania and the South Pacific is very important to the cannabis industry and to us because, according to New Frontier Data, the existing cannabis market across the region is worth an estimated $5.0 billion (U.S. dollars). The cannabis market in Australia alone is estimated to be worth up to $4.5 billion (U.S. dollars) as its medical cannabis market has taken the shape of a pharmaceutical market. This is in addition to Phoenix Life’s diabetes program. The tropical climate of this region and its close proximity to the equator makes it ideal for organic cannabis production because of the area’s abundance of natural sunlight and fresh spring water. These outdoor growing conditions significantly reduce the cost of infrastructure and operations, while making a year-round cultivation possible.

Lastly, as we launch our global sales organization, we are excited to bring some of the brightest minds in sales together with healthcare professionals to open up a series of country programs for clinical trials and product distribution. By including both generic medical cannabis products for doctor’s prescription as well as products designed to target and treat specific diseases like diabetes, cancer and pain, Phoenix Life has been positioned to start making a dramatic difference to the healthcare of patients in the Oceania region and globally.

Building from the success of 2018, 2019 stands to be a watershed year for Phoenix Life. We look forward to sharing many more announcements this year so please stay tuned as our company continues to thrive and grow!

We look forward to you joining us this year as we help shape the future of healthcare.

In service of Global Healthcare,

Martin Tindall

Chief Executive Officer

Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited

/EIN News/ -- To learn more about Phoenix Life Sciences International, please visit http://www.phoenixlife.co/



About Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited

Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited is an adaptive healthcare solutions company. Our business is to advance research and integrate programs and manufacturing of products that target and treat diabetes, pain, cancer, and address psychological, gastrointestinal, autoimmune, neurological and sleep disorders. We strive to create partnerships and integrate these programs for human health into communities worldwide as part of our Global Health Initiative.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information contained in this press release regarding Phoenix Life Sciences International, Limited and its subsidiaries, (the “Companies”) may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The words “plan”, “forecast”, “anticipates”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “expect”, “should”, “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve, and are subject to, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Companies herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. The Companies disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and therefore the products sold by Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited are not available on U.S.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Phoenix Life Sciences International Limited does not sell or distribute any products in the United States that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). The Company does not grow, sell, or distribute cannabis-based products in the United States and is solely involved with the legal distribution of pharmaceutical products that contain active ingredients derived from the cannabis plant within international markets.







Investor Contact: Phone: 1.888.717.5655 or international +1.720.699.7222 E-mail: investor.relations@phoenixlife.co Media Contact: Kathryn Reinhardt CMW Media Kathryn@cmwmedia.com 619-972-3089



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.