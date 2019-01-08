LandStar Inc Data443 Announces Launch of CCPA Compliance Solution Ahead of US Data Privacy Revolution

The California Consumer Privacy Act mandates business need to disclose personal information collected about consumers for the prior 12 months, requiring solutions to be in place now

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ) (“LandStar” or the “Company”), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443”), a leading data security and privacy company, announced the launch of the newest product in their data security and privacy compliance suite, Data443™ Privacy Manager. The solution integrates a growing library of privacy laws with step by step compliance tools allowing customers of all sizes a comprehensive solution for their data security and compliance framework.



Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443, commented, “We’re really excited about the launch of Data443™ Privacy Manager, especially at such a pivotal time in the evolution of US and worldwide data privacy laws. From its gap analysis reports and data processing activities to Subject Access Requests and breach notification handling, our cloud-based solution enables organizations to evidence, track, manage and audit all CCPA-related business activities.”

The California Consumer Privacy Act will go into effect January 1, 2020, giving consumers the right to know what data is being collected about them, to refuse to allow companies to sell their data, the right to access, download or transfer their personal information, and the right to compel companies to delete personal data collected. Also, under the CCPA, if data subjects request a record of the sale or disclosure of their personal data, companies must provide information covering the last 12 months, according to data education and research organization, TDWI . To comply with the 12-month look-back for consumer requests as of the law's effective date, businesses will need to begin mapping data and keeping records of personal information on January 1, 2019.

The spending for the California Privacy Act (and expected US-Wide implementation) is expected to reach multiples of the $8B already spent by EU companies readying for the GDPR. Data443 is positioning to take advantage of this with an all-encompassing Privacy Management & Governance capability. As it stands now, statutory damages created by CCPA will likely result in an increase in security-breach related litigation in the state. According to Forbes , consumers will be able to sue companies for up to $750 per individual data-breach violation, and the California attorney general can sue companies for up to $7,500 for each intentional violation of the law.

Data443™ Privacy Manager and its integration with Data443’s ClassiDocs supports each requirement of CCPA – adding to Data443’s industry-leading data security and governance solutions.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. ( OTCPK: LDSR ), through its wholly owned subsidiary DATA443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs ™, the company’s award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports CCPA, LGPD and GDPR compliance. The market leading ARALOC ™ platform is a highly secure, cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices, which protects an organization’s confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage — malicious or accidental — without impacting collaboration between all stakeholders. The WordPress GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com .

