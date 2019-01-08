Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – December 31, 2018

/EIN News/ -- LYON, France, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Lyon - France

Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment B - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol : ERYP)

Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut(1) voting rights Total of net(2) voting rights December 31, 2017 17 937 559 19 545 443 19 542 943 January 1, 2018 17 940 035(3) 19 543 919(3) 19 541 419 February 28, 2018 17 940 035 19 546 219 19 543 719 March 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 546 221 19 543 721 April 30, 2018 17 940 035 19 554 221 19 551 721 May 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 543 991 19 541 491 June 30, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 991 19 523 491 July 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 991 19 523 491 August 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 991 19 523 491 September 30, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 741 19 523 241 October 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 741 19 523 241 November 30, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 606 19 523 106 December 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 606 19 523 106





(1) Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights. (2) Without treasury shares (3) The number of shares and voting rights increased due to issuance of shares consequently to warrants exercises and or end of vesting periods of free shares which a Board of Director will take notice of in the future.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.