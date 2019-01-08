Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

Aurora, IL, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators, announced today that Scott Beamer, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Individual and group meetings with management will be scheduled following the presentation. Forward looking and other material information may be discussed during the presentation. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at ir.cabotcmp.com. For more information, or to arrange a meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative, or Colleen Mumford of Cabot Microelectronics at investor_relations@cabotcmp.com .

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators and industrial wood preservation industry. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford Director, Investor Relations Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (630) 499-2600

