Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof LED Signal Light, CI&II D1&2 with Audible Alarm

KEMP, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof signal light with an audible horn alarm for use in hazardous industrial locations. This unit is a signal stack light designed for synchronizing with Kidde Aries Netlink fire alarm systems. This signal comes with a pre-drilled heavy gauge aluminum base for mounting on walls and other flat surfaces.



The EPL-TL-1XSVS-C-PA-SYNC-24V-MOD1 Class 1 Division 1 and Class 2 Division 1 LED Signal Light with Audible Horn from Larson Electronics is approved for use in hazardous environments.



This explosion proof signal stack light is designed for synchronizing with Kidde Aries Netlink fire alarm systems.



The EPL-TL-1XSVS-C-PA-SYNC-24V-MOD1 explosion proof signal stack LED light with audible horn and signal/traffic light that offers 8 Watts of LED light in red, amber, blue, or white light output.



Power is provided by individual conductors to allow independent operation of each lamp and tone combination. Operators can tap the C1D1 junction box in order to connect to a power source.





The EPL-TL-1XSVS-C-PA-SYNC-24V-MOD1 explosion proof signal light has nine high-intensity LEDs and offers eight watts of LED light in either red, blue, amber or white light output with an audible horn alarm. This 10-watt unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Division 1, Groups E and F; and Class III, Groups E, F and G hazardous environments. This weather and dust proof unit is IP67 rated for wet environments, T3 temperature rated and NEMA 4X rated.

Larson Electronics’ signal light operates on 24V DC configurations for low voltage operation and features indicator lights that have a 50,000 lifespan. This signal light has 30 different flash patterns and can be configured for different light colors and tones. The alarm on this signal operates with up to five different tones that can reach a peak output of 110dBA. Suitable applications include use at manufacturing plants and other hazardous industrial work sites.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

/EIN News/ --

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c708a91f-44f6-4364-aee8-8c2cd362cb9e

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c78d277-7b10-49d7-87f6-78c4cbb733b5

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66dada3c-d0dc-4a6f-beb0-c03e0db7d109

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3892361f-8232-4a53-a5f6-3a6295883556



