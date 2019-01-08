Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof LED Signal Light, CI&II D1&2 with Audible Alarm
KEMP, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of an explosion proof signal light with an audible horn alarm for use in hazardous industrial locations. This unit is a signal stack light designed for synchronizing with Kidde Aries Netlink fire alarm systems. This signal comes with a pre-drilled heavy gauge aluminum base for mounting on walls and other flat surfaces.
The EPL-TL-1XSVS-C-PA-SYNC-24V-MOD1 explosion proof signal light has nine high-intensity LEDs and offers eight watts of LED light in either red, blue, amber or white light output with an audible horn alarm. This 10-watt unit is rated for Class I, Divisions 1 and 2, Groups C and D; Class II, Division 1, Groups E and F; and Class III, Groups E, F and G hazardous environments. This weather and dust proof unit is IP67 rated for wet environments, T3 temperature rated and NEMA 4X rated.
Larson Electronics’ signal light operates on 24V DC configurations for low voltage operation and features indicator lights that have a 50,000 lifespan. This signal light has 30 different flash patterns and can be configured for different light colors and tones. The alarm on this signal operates with up to five different tones that can reach a peak output of 110dBA. Suitable applications include use at manufacturing plants and other hazardous industrial work sites.
About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.
