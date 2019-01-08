Cambia Health Foundation Announces 2019 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications

Foundation invests in emerging leaders across the interdisciplinary team to make palliative care accessible to everyone

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cambia Health Foundation has opened the 2019 Sojourns® Scholar Leadership Program Call for Applications. Individuals from around the country including physicians, nurses, social workers, physician assistants, chaplains, psychologists, pharmacists and other health system professionals are encouraged to apply.



The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program is designed to identify, cultivate and advance the next generation of palliative care leaders. As part of the leadership program, Sojourns Scholars receive $180,000 in funding ($90,000/year over a two-year period) to conduct an innovative and impactful clinical, policy, education, or systems change project in the field of palliative care. Scholars receive individual mentorship and support to implement a plan designed to support their personal growth as a national leader in the field.



Interested individuals must submit a Letter of Intent by February 28, 2019. After review, a select group of applicants will be invited to submit full grant applications by June 17, 2019. More information, including details about eligibility, is available on the Foundation website on the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program page.



“Developing a person-centered ecosystem of serious illness care requires leaders who can bring innovation, expertise and leadership to a national platform and drive sustainable system change,” said Peggy Maguire, president and board chair, Cambia Health Foundation. “The future of serious illness care— and the health care system’s capacity to care for our most vulnerable patients and their caregivers— rests on our ability to build a strong palliative care workforce.”



The Cambia Health Foundation launched the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program in 2014 with the goal of advancing capacity, leadership and innovation in the field of palliative care. Since the program started, Cambia has awarded more than $9 million to 52 scholars around the country, each focused on different areas of palliative care, but all committed to improving the experience of people and families facing serious illness.



“The Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program has been transformative. Participating in Sojourns has afforded me with opportunities to be much more involved at the national level and to develop the leadership skills needed to be a clinical director of a pediatric palliative care program.”



- Deborah Lafond, 2015 Sojourns Scholar grantee

Children’s National Health System, Washington, D.C.

Nurse Practitioner



“As a result of the Sojourns Scholar Leadership Program, I am more attuned to observing, and improving, my own leadership style, as well as observing and learning from leadership in others. This has been one of the most professionally and personally rewarding experiences I have ever had.”



- Zara Cooper, MD, 2015 Sojourns Scholar grantee

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Physician



About Cambia Health Foundation

Cambia Health Foundation is the corporate foundation of Cambia Health Solutions, a total health solutions company dedicated to transforming the way people experience health care. Founded in 2007, the foundation has funded over $60 million in grants to advance patient- and family-centered care for all. Cambia Health Foundation strategically invests in philanthropy to change the way people experience health care from birth to natural completion of life.



Mary Frances Baldes Cambia Health Foundation 5032254940 maryfrances.baldes@cambiahealth.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.