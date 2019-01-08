HomeGrid Forum at CES: “G.hn technology is expanding into new markets”

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for Smart Cities across the world has led the HomeGrid Forum to expand its work for 2019 into Smart Grids, Internet of Things (IoT), Connected Cars, and Visible Light Communication (VLC).



/EIN News/ -- On the opening day of CES , Las Vegas – which welcomes more than 4,500 exhibitors and 180,000 visitors from around 150 countries – HomeGrid Forum is set to announce the expansion of G.hn technology beyond the home to enable Smart Cities.

“Consumers are going through a period of unparalleled change. It is no longer just about connected devices, but a whole new suite of applications and capabilities that will be delivered by the Smart Grids, IoT, Connected Cars, and VLC,” said Dr. Len Dauphinee, President of HomeGrid Forum.

“Low latency and high bandwidth connectivity have therefore never been more critical to enabling these applications to perform at their maximum capability. Smart Grids, IoT, Connected Cars, and VLC can reach their full connectivity potentials with a G.hn backbone which extends connectivity further than any other technology on the market.”

The Smart Grid market is expected to grow from 23.8 billion to 61.3 billion by 2023, to facilitate smart cities.

As the IoT space within the consumer sector becomes increasingly crowded, backbones over any existing wire inevitably become key.

Connected Cars are experiencing high demand to operate safely and efficiently for the benefit of the consumer and require strong, interoperable connectivity in order to perform seamlessly.

The VLC market is growing at an unprecedented rate and is expected to exceed ten billion devices by 2023.

HomeGrid Forum is expanding its certification program to support these growing markets’ needs.



About HomeGrid Forum

HomeGrid Forum (HGF) is an industry alliance that brings together the world’s best in technology innovators, silicon vendors, system manufacturers, and service providers to promote G.hn, a globally recognized gigabit home networking technology based on ITU-T standards. G.hn is the most reliable and versatile wireless home network backbone available today. Our members promote the global adoption of G.hn, a single unified, multi-sourced networking technology – over coax, copper pairs, powerline, and plastic optical fiber. HomeGrid Forum provides G.hn silicon and system certification through a strict compliance and interoperability testing program. For more information on HomeGrid Forum, please visit our website at www.homegridforum.org .



