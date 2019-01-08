NYC Cannabis Film Festival in its Fifth Year of Normalizing Cannabis Culture

Screenings January 13th at House of Yes in Bushwick

New York, New York, Jan. 08, 2019 -- Now that cannabis appears to be on the fast track to legalization in New York, this may be the final prohibition era edition of one of New York's largest Cannabis culture events, the New York City Cannabis Film Festival.



According to festival founder, Michael Zaytsev, the festival aims to “reverse the stigmas that have been perpetuated against Cannabis for decades – largely through media – and provide a safe space for filmmakers and enthusiasts to celebrate Cannabis positive art.”



The winning films will be screened at the all-day event at House of Yes in Bushwick, punctuated by Q&A sessions with producers, directors, and thespians.



Complimentary popcorn and munchies will be provided by local NYC eateries.



The selected films are as diverse as the NYC Cannabis community. Genres include comedy, drama, music video, documentary, and, of course, hybrids, in four separate screening times (12:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 9:00 pm) with tickets costing $30 per session.



New York City Cannabis Film Festival at House of Yes



Bodega - explores the role of bodegas in NYC communities and how it’s being impacted by gentrification. The film received honorable mention for best documentary short at the most recent IMDB Film Festival.

Out of Options - Produced and directed by Edward R. Murrow award winner, Todd Wiseman, this documentary follows two families in Texas exploring Cannabis medicine for children with epilepsy.

One Bedroom - The story of an African American 30-something couple in a gentrifying Brooklyn neighborhood spending their final afternoon together. Winner of Best Feature at the Tallahassee Film Festival, London Film Awards, LA Film Awards, and Best Comedy Feature at the Manhattan Film Festival, One Bedroom was also recently selected for New Voices In Black Cinema.

City of Dreams - This breakthrough non-narrative, non-commercial, experimental art film is a visual masterpiece. City of Dreams revives and develops upon concepts that trace their lineage to Dziga Vertov’s Man with a Movie Camera, the Canadian “Direct Cinema” movement, Chris Marker’s Sans Soleil, and Godfrey Reggio’s genre-defining Koyaanisqatsi. This movie will leave you in awe of NYC’s beauty and might leave you wondering if you’re high on more than just Cannabis.

Occupied Heart - This Spanish language stoner adventure comedy from a first-time filmmaker recently won Best Foreign Language Screenplay at the Madrid International Film Festival.

The Secret History: How Medical Marijuana Was Re-Legalized in the U.S. - The inspiring true story of a renegade, gay, hippy pot activist, Dennis Peron. Discover how the LGBTQ rights movement gave birth to the medical marijuana movement.

“The festival has come a long way since its premiere in 2015. This year’s judging was by far the toughest because the quality of entries gets higher and higher every year,” said Zaytsev.



“I’m especially thrilled to be hosting the event at the House of Yes this year. One of my favorite cannabis films of all time was shot there,” added Zaytsev, in jest, referring to his 2016 TEDx talk, “Thinking Differently About Cannabis.”



The New York City Cannabis Film Festival, by High NY will be held on January 13, 2019, starting at high noon at House of Yes, 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn 11237.



Tickets are available for purchase at this link.



About High NY (High NY)

High NY is one of the world’s largest Cannabis Meetup groups and the highest NY Cannabis community. Since 2014, High NY Cannabis events and NYC marijuana meetups have connected and educated thousands of New York Cannabis community members. High NY events are the go-to source for grassroots Cannabis education, community engagement, and business networking in New York City.



About Michael Zaytsev

A pioneer and influencer of modern Cannabis culture, Michael Zaytsev is a Cannabis Business Coach and author of “The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Cannabis.” He’s the Founder of High NY and the New York City Cannabis Film Festival. In 2018, he produced Silicon Valley’s first ever Cannabis Hackathon. An in-depth bio can be found here.



About House of Yes



House of Yes is a creative collective and nightlife performance space located in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Time Out recently named partying at House of Yes as the #2 thing to do in the world.



Patrons of High Arts & Exhibitors

Citiva - Brooklyn’s first Cannabis dispensary. Now open 7 days a week.

Hemp Americana - OTC: HMPQ

Come Back Daily - CBD wellness center and experiential retail shop in Tribeca.

NuggMD - Telemedicine platform that helps patients enroll in NY’s medical marijuana program.

Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo - NY’s largest Cannabis business trade show.

High Beautiful - Accessories, apparel, and events company.

Roboto.NYC - Veteran owned 3D printing company who made this year’s festival awards.



Media Partners

High Times

VICE

Honeysuckle Magazine

Rebel Minded Media

EstroHaze



Award Categories

Audience Favorite

Most High

Best Music Video

Trailblazer

Best Journalism Film

Best Documentary Film

Best Short Film

Best Web Series

Best Feature Film

