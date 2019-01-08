Diamond CBD Enters $21 Billion Vending Machine Market With Innovative Hemp-Derived CBD Product Showcase at CES 2019

Booth Co-Hosted with interactive vending machine partner CloudPay Technologies to be the only CBD brand available at world's most influential consumer electronics event

MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE--Diamond CBD Inc., a leader in hemp extraction and innovative CBD products for the wellness market, announced Friday that it is teaming up with CloudPay Technologies to feature its lineup of oils, edibles, and creams at the world's most famous tech event, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which takes place in Las Vegas from January 8-11.

A proven history of introducing next-generation breakthrough technologies to the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology market is just one of the many reasons why CES has become the global gathering spot for innovative business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Diamond CBD will be the only CBD brand that will have an official booth at the event, which is expected to draw more than 180,000 industry professionals from around the world.



"Wellness is topic that is on everyone's minds these days and consumers are looking for both products and technology that will help them lead the healthiest life possible," said Kevin Hagen, CEO of Diamond CBD parent company PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. "Diamond CBD is proud to operate in the intersection of wellness and technology and to have the opportunity to let hundreds of thousands professional know just how beneficial CBD products can be in helping to reduce stress and anxiety, especially when paired with the right tech."



A key component of the Diamond CBD booth will be CloudPay Technologies' interactive kiosk technology. The visual vending machine features a large touchscreen display that creates an engaging user-friendly experience for those looking to find which Diamond product is best suited for their wellness needs. CloudPay kiosks also feature advanced age verification and cashless payment systems to provide an extra layer of security on all financial transactions and deter potential abuse. It is the latest technology in an industry whose 2017 revenue totals, taking into account the different size independent operators, was calculated to be $21.6 billion.



Consumers around the world are increasingly looking to CBD oils, edibles, and other products to help treat chronic pain conditions and as a potential preventative measure for muscle soreness and inflammation. A growing body of research evidence also shows that CBD may offer therapeutic advantages for a whole host of conditions from autism to Alzheimer's. Recently passed federal legislation that legalizes industrial hemp production in the United States is expected to only increase mainstream acceptance of CBD-based products.



"We've always aimed to be hemp industry pioneers that bring innovative hemp-derived products to the whole world," continued Hagen. "I can't think a better place than CES to continue to showcase our cutting-edge industry efforts."



CES 2019 begins January 8 and will feature 4,500 exhibitors across 2.75 million-square-feet of exhibit space at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the three-day event provides access to the very latest transformative technologies, such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports tech, machine learning, and more. For the latest CES news and to register for the show, visit CES.tech.

/EIN News/ -- About Diamond CBD, Inc. : Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multinational marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, doctors and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils, tinctures, edibles, and vape liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com .

About PotNetwork Holdings, Inc .: PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its principal subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD products. For more information, please visit its website at www.Potnetworkholding.com.

