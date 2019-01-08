Philippe Jetté to Host Press Briefing at Cogeco’s Annual Shareholders’ Meetings

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representatives of the media are invited to a press briefing just ahead of the Annual Shareholders’ Meetings for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. The companies’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Jetté, will be available to speak about both companies’ results for fiscal year 2018 as well as for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.



WHAT



PRESS BRIEFING WITH PHILIPPE JETTÉ



WHO



Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.



WHERE Centre Mount-Royal,

Mansfield #2

2200 Mansfield Street

Montréal, Québec (H3A 3R8)

*Members of the media unable to attend the press briefing in person are invited to schedule an interview by calling Nancy Bouffard, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, at (514) 764-4613.



WHEN January 11, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

/EIN News/ -- INFORMATION AND INTERVIEW REQUESTS:

Nancy Bouffard

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Cogeco Inc.

(514) 764-4613

nancy.bouffard@cogeco.com







