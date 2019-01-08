Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 21st Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.



Chuy’s discussion will begin at 2 PM ET and will be webcast live and archived on the Chuy’s website. To access the webcast, please visit www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com .

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates 100 full-service restaurants across 19 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com .

/EIN News/ -- Investor Relations Contact:

Fitzhugh Taylor

203-682-8261

investors@chuys.com



