Evinrude Extends FLW Sponsorship, Named Presenting Sponsor for Five FLW Events in 2019

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today a sponsorship renewal with Evinrude for the 2019 season, marking the 18th year the brands have aligned. The agreement ensures that Evinrude and its premier lineup of outboard engines will be showcased across all FLW tournament circuits and through exclusive digital content as well as remaining the official outboard sponsor of FLW.

“FLW is extremely pleased to announce our continued partnership with Evinrude,” said Trish Blake, President of FLW Marketing Division. “2019 marks 18 years of our longstanding relationship, which reinforces the commitment both companies have toward one another and the sport of professional bass fishing. Our fans and anglers have shown tremendous loyalty to our sponsors’ products and our tournaments offer the perfect showcase to display the efficient, reliable Evinrude outboards.”

Evinrude will be prominent at all FLW-sanctioned tournaments and outdoor expos with an Evinrude booth with featured products for fans to visit and experience. The Sturtevant, Wisconsin-based company will also be seen across the FLW’s various media platforms including FLWFishing.com, “FLW Live”, the FLW social media channels, FLW Bass Fishing magazine, and the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show. Evinrude is slated to be the presenting sponsor for five events during the 2019 tournament season.

“We are very excited to continue our relationship with FLW,” said Tracy Crocker, president of the BRP Marine Group and senior vice president and general manager of Evinrude. “FLW events offer an ideal platform to demonstrate the industry-leading power, performance and value of our Evinrude E-TEC G2 outboards. We look forward to the results from this year’s tournament circuit and helping FLW, competing anglers and fans have a successful 2019 season.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Evinrude will continue to offer a contingency awards program for boaters competing in the T-H Marine Bass Fishing League (BFL). To participate, an angler must be the owner of a 2016 or newer 90- to 250-hp Evinrude E-TEC or G2 outboard engine. All contingency payouts will be administered by FLW, allowing for immediate payouts at each tournament.

Prizes are as follows:

$300 to the highest participating finisher in each qualifying tournament

$1,000 to the highest participating finisher in each of the six Regional events

$5,000 to the highest participating finisher at the BFL All-American; $1,500 to the second-highest participating finisher at the BFL All-American; $1,000 to the third-highest participating finisher at the BFL All-American; $500 to the fourth-highest participating finisher at the BFL All-American

Updated details and terms of the program will be posted at FLWFishing.com.

BRP's Evinrude engine line-up from 3.5 to 300 horsepower offers anglers superior value across a wide range of applications. Outboard engines are available at authorized Evinrude dealerships worldwide. For more details or to find a dealership near you, visit Evinrude.com. Follow Evinrude on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and YouTube.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2019 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW and their partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Portugal, South Africa and Spain. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW" television show while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

About Evinrude

Evinrude, part of the BRP Marine Group, is a global manufacturer of outboard marine engines. A model of innovation, Evinrude developed the first commercially viable outboard engine in 1909. Celebrating 110 years of innovation in 2019, Evinrude’s engine line up, from 3.5 to 300 HP, offers customers superior value across a full range of applications while meeting all global emissions standards. Engines are available at authorized Evinrude dealerships worldwide. For more information visit http://www.evinrude.com.

