Tree of Life Canada Grows its Reach with Blue Ridge Integrated Business Planning

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Global announced today that Tree of Life, a Canadian food distributor, has selected the Blue Ridge Integrated Business Planning (IBP) solution to support the alignment of the company’s revenue and financial plans with its demand supply.

/EIN News/ -- Tree of Life has been growing specialty and natural foods brands across Canada for over 70 years. With three distribution centers and four sales offices, Tree of Life has access to over 95 percent of where food is sold and served across Canada.

Blue Ridge’s next generation IBP solution synchronizes revenue, demand, supply and financial plans, enabling enterprises to craft one consensus operational plan that ensures accountability across functional silos. IBP’s unified, intuitive user experience brings “app-like” simplicity to the planning process.

“Blue Ridge IBP is designed to makes it easy for distributors like Tree of Life to agree on ‘one operational plan’ for previously siloed functional areas,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “Tree of Life is committed to ‘Helping Canada Eat Well and Live Well’ and Blue Ridge looks forward to honoring that commitment by providing a more foreseeable future for its distribution operations.”

IBP is highly configurable and completely integrated with the cloud-native Blue Ridge Supply Chain Planning solutions which enable industry leading speed to implementation and ROI. With Blue Ridge IBP, enterprises will leverage the following:



Accountability: Blue Ridge Integrated Business Planning solution enables you to craft the one, consensus operational plan for your business that ensures accountability across functional silos.



The Blue Ridge supply chain platform helps customers reduce costs, improve service levels, and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus. For more information on Blue Ridge’s supply chain expertise in foodservice industry, please visit the resource page.

In December, Frost & Sullivan named Blue Ridge the best cloud-native supply chain planning solution for distributors.

About Tree of Life

Tree of Life Canada ULC is a leading route to market for specialty and natural foods in Canada, offering specialty cheeses, ethnic products, specialty and gourmet grocery products, and natural and organic products. The company serves grocery, mass, drug, club, discount, independent and natural food, gas and convenience stores, as well as wholesalers, sub-distributors, gift packers, restaurants and food service distributors. Based in Mississauga, Canada, Tree of Life is a wholly owned subsidiary of KeHE Distributors, LLC. For more information, please visit https://treeoflife.ca/

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com .

