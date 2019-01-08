Paytronix Opens Call for Nominations in Fifth-Annual Loyaltees Awards

Awards recognize innovative customer experience and loyalty programs, showcasing winner success stories and best practices

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that nominations are open for the 2019 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards. The annual awards program highlights the most innovative guest engagement strategies from leading brands in the restaurant, convenience store, and retail industries—highlighting how companies are leveraging the Paytronix platform to deliver market-defining guest experiences.



/EIN News/ -- The Paytronix Loyaltees competition is open to all current Paytronix clients. It recognizes the most effective guest engagement and loyalty programs that ultimately drive transactions and increase customer acquisition. The Loyaltees honor those who creatively deploy Paytronix solutions to manage the customer experience, from mobile engagement to point of sale—prompting targeted guest behavior and breaking new ground with relevant offers that leverage data-rich loyalty programs.

Winners share their success stories for others to learn from, with a focus on leveraging technology and data analytics to engage with customers, drive more frequent visits, and increase spend. Read the success stories profiling last year’s winners, including Peet’s Coffee, Yesway Convenience Stores, Captain D’s, and The Counter.

The 2019 Paytronix Loyaltees will accept entries in four categories:

Best Loyalty Launch: Celebrating brands that have either launched their first loyalty program or revamped an existing program in 2018. Marketing Innovation: Recognizing early adopters and forward-thinking brands that are seeing results from leading the pack in adopting new technology and tactics for guest engagement and 1-1 marketing. Business Impact: Acknowledging loyalty programs and campaigns that delivered measurable business value (moved sales, drove traffic, and delivered ROI). Best Gift Card Sales Program: Recognizing brands that have developed a promotion or campaign that delivered a remarkable lift in year over year gift card sales.

“The Paytronix Loyaltees celebrate the most innovative and exciting ways that our customers are deploying loyalty and gift card programs to engage their customers, strengthen the brand experience, and uncover actionable insights in guest behavior,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of marketing with Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Together we explore new ideas around customer engagement and proven techniques for loyalty-driven, real-time marketing.”

Submit a Loyaltees nomination, learn more about the awards program, or read about prior award-winning Loyaltees campaigns and programs at: www.paytronix.com/loyaltees

Winners will be announced starting in March, 2018.

