Shake Up Your Go-To Recipes With Smithfield Fresh Pork For A Chance To Win $5,000

SMITHFIELD, Va., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield ® is encouraging at-home cooks across the nation to reimagine mealtime and get creative in the kitchen with the Smithfield Fresh Pork “Shake It Up” contest. From now through April 26, 2019, cooking enthusiasts can visit Smithfield.com/ShakeItUp to share a photo of their original dish and provide a brief description of how they shake up their go-to recipes by using Smithfield Fresh Pork instead of beef or chicken. Twenty of the most creative and original entries will be named finalists and win a $100 gift card, and one grand prize winner will take home $5,000!

Smithfield helps families reimagine mealtime with “Shake It Up” contest – enter now through April 26









In addition to entering the contest, consumers can visit Smithfield.com/ShakeItUp for recipe inspiration, cooking tips, and a gallery of all photo entries showcasing how people all across the country shake up their meals with fresh pork. Entries will be judged and scored on the originality and creativity of the dish, how well the dish encompasses the contest theme, and the overall photo quality. The twenty finalists will be announced on May 13, 2019 and the grand prize winner will be announced on May 20, 2019.

“We know that families often get stuck in a weeknight dinner rut and are looking for quick and easy recipe ideas that still deliver quality and flavor,” said Emily Detwiler, director of fresh pork marketing for Smithfield Foods. “Because fresh pork is so versatile, convenient, and flavorful, it’s the best base for any style of dish and can easily transform a predictable recipe into something delicious. We hope this contest helps inspire families to shake things up in the kitchen and reimagine mealtime together!”

Made from 100 percent fresh pork with no artificial ingredients, Smithfield offers a wide variety of cuts, including boneless loins, chops, tenderloins, back ribs, spareribs, and ground pork, as well as conveniently pre-seasoned products, available in delicious flavors such as Roasted Garlic & Cracked Black Pepper, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Roasted Garlic & Herb, Slow Smoked Mesquite. Whether grilled, roasted, sautéed, or slow-cooked, the fresh pork recipe options are endless, making it easy for families to shake up their mealtime routines.

For additional entry details and official contest rules, as well as more great recipe ideas to help reimagine mealtime, check out www.Smithfield.com/ShakeItUp .

About Smithfield

A leading provider of high-quality pork products, Smithfield was founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia. From hand-trimmed ribs, loins and bacon and slow-smoked holiday hams to marinated tenderloins, Smithfield brings artistry, authenticity and a commitment to heritage, flavor, and handcrafted excellence to everything it produces. With a vast product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts, the company services retail, foodservice, and deli channels across the United States and 30 countries abroad. All of Smithfield’s products meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about how Flavor Hails from Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com , www.Twitter.com/SmithfieldBrand , and www.Facebook.com/CookingWithSmithfield . Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.SmithfieldFoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

/EIN News/ -- Media Contact:

Hunter PR for Smithfield

Tiffany Daggett

tdaggett@hunterpr.com

(212) 679-6600



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.