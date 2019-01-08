Echoenergia adopts Fortinet operational technology security solutions to revolutionize the Brazilian renewable energy market

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that Echoenergia, a company that implements and operates projects for electricity generation from renewable sources, has chosen the Fortinet Security Fabric to optimize infrastructure, safety, reliability, and security for its growing customer base.



/EIN News/ -- Echoenergia’s relationship with Fortinet started at the company’s inception when FortiGate Next-Generation Firewalls were deployed in the first two wind farms acquired in May 2017, the company’s founding year. In just over a year, Echoenergia’s facilities quadrupled, now owning eight wind farms that generate more than 700MW of power. The Fortinet technological solutions were crucial for supporting this rapid growth, meeting high availability standards and ensuring safe use of innovative solutions for the industry.

“The initial experience was so positive that 100 percent of our network environment is now protected with Fortinet technology in all our locations, including our headquarters,” stated Andre Spina, IT Manager at Echoenergia. “These advanced solutions have increased the availability, security, and reliability of Echoenergia’s technological environment, and consequently, have helped boost the company’s growth while strengthening its presence.”

The Fortinet Security Fabric platform’s integrated approach to network security and broad portfolio, including products such as FortiSwitch , FortiGate , FortiAP access points, FortiAuthenticator and FortiToken , were selected because they provide Echoenergia with a holistic approach to cybersecurity that fulfills their requirements, offers intelligent and fast management and provides strong information security resources.

“It’s important to evaluate the whole scenario, seeking the solution that best fits the company’s reality, not only from the technical point of view of one component, but by also considering a strategy that encompasses other aspects, such as cost, high availability, service, deployment curve, and maintenance, among other elements,” added Spina. “Fortinet not only offers these solutions, but also customizes them according to the customer’s needs.”

Danresa, Fortinet’s Platinum partner in Brazil, was responsible for the deployment of these solutions.

With the deployed Fortinet solutions, Echoenergia has achieved end-to-end technical standardization, broken down geographical barriers and maintained an operational environment through multiple layers of redundancy. Additionally, the company achieved an integrated and intelligent management for internal and external communication administration, meeting the energy sector’s requirements of 99.98 percent communication availability.

For Frederico Tostes, Country Manager for Fortinet Brazil, this partnership with Echoenergia showcases the strength of Fortinet Operational Technology security solutions in enabling customers with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency they require, while further establishing Fortinet’s presence in a wide range of business sectors.

Fortinet is one of the few major security vendors to address the cybersecurity, safety and reliability challenges being faced by the operational technology industry . The Fortinet Security Fabric provides a unique centralized and integrated platform approach to security through purpose-built solutions designed for OT environments, combined with strategic partnerships with some of the industry’s leading OT security specialists. Unlike most security platforms, the Fortinet Security Fabric is flexible enough to easily accommodate and integrate with a large number of partners to provide truly comprehensive security coverage for this important segment.

“Echoenergia is the reference point in the renewable energy sector,” said Tostes. “The Generation Operating Center (COG, acronym in Portuguese) is an example of technological innovation and we’re thrilled to be participating, ensuring the utmost operational quality.”

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 375,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

