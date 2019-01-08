Caprion Biosciences Offers Mass Cytometry CRO Services to Advance Biomarker Discovery and Immune Monitoring

Mass cytometry services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to accelerate development of new health insights

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caprion Biosciences, a world-leading specialty contract research organization (CRO) laboratory providing state-of-the-art integrated proteomics and immune monitoring services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, today announced it is offering mass cytometry services to advance biomarker discovery and immune monitoring.



/EIN News/ -- “With the recent acquisition of Fremont, California-based Primity Bio Inc., we have expanded our assay development and cytometry services for preclinical and clinical research,” said Martin LeBlanc, President and CEO of Caprion. “Fluidigm mass cytometry is an advanced tool for high-content immune monitoring, providing a wealth of information from each sample. By providing high-quality mass cytometry services from custom assay design to data analysis, we further expand our offering, enabling our clients to accelerate biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.”

Mass cytometry is an innovative application for deep immune cell profiling in translational and clinical research. Referenced by hundreds of peer-reviewed publications around the world, mass cytometry provides unique insights relative to fluorescence cytometry when high-content analysis is needed. With little to no signal overlap, CyTOF® allows for the simultaneous detection of over 40 parameters per cell, enabling the characterization of immune cell phenotypes, function, and signaling status in high dimension.

“Caprion Biosciences is our newest CRO mass cytometry service provider delivering multi-system capacity,” said Chris Linthwaite, President and CEO of Fluidigm. “Caprion Biosciences offers industry leading expertise, delivering new health insights in pre-clinical and clinical research, fueled by the most powerful immune monitoring technology platform in the world-CyTOF.”

About Caprion Biosciences, Inc.

Caprion Biosciences, the leading provider of specialized immunology and proteomics laboratory services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, has achieved top-tier growth in recent years based on its expanding integrated offering and increasing demand for immune-monitoring, biomarker and bioanalytical assays. Through its proprietary multiparametric flow cytometry platform, Caprion provides advanced immune monitoring services, including phenotypic and functional analyses of innate and adaptive immune responses in patients treated with innovative immunomodulating drugs and vaccines for immuno-oncology, infectious and autoimmune diseases. Caprion also offers proprietary gel-free, label-free mass spectrometry (MS) for comprehensive, quantitative, and robust comparative measurement of proteins across large sets of biological samples for the discovery and validation of protein biomarkers. In addition, Caprion combines its advanced MS platform and bioinformatics expertise to provide services such as the identification and quantification of neoepitopes, the development of bioanalytical assays for pharmacokinetics analysis and the characterization of host cell protein impurities of biologic drugs. For more information, please visit http://www.caprion.com/ .

About Fluidigm Corporation

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) develops, manufactures, and markets life science analytical and preparatory systems for markets such as mass cytometry, high-throughput genomics, and single-cell genomics. We sell to leading academic institutions, clinical research laboratories, and pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies worldwide. Our systems are based on proprietary microfluidics and multiparameter mass cytometry technology and are designed to significantly simplify experimental workflow, increase throughput, and reduce costs while providing excellent data quality. Fluidigm products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

We use our website ( www.fluidigm.com ), corporate Twitter account ( @fluidigm ), Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/fluidigm ), and LinkedIn page ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluidigm-corporation ) as channels of distribution of information about our products, our planned financial and other announcements, our attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and we may use these channels to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor our website and our social media accounts in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

