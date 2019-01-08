Agritek Holdings Inc. Announces Approval of Cannabis License and Commencement of Operations for 15,000 Sq. Ft. Facility in Puerto Rico

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com , a fully integrated, active real estate investor for the cannabis sector in the United States and Canada, today announced that the Company’s licensee and partner, 1919 Clinic, has received its final approval from the Department of Health of Puerto Rico to begin operations immediately under the Medical Cannabis Program for Puerto Rico.

Agritek Holdings over the last two years has funded the operation, provided all cultivation and manufacturing equipment and aided in the licensing process for the state of the art facility which consists of a 15,000 sq. ft. GMP building in the heart of San Juan, Puerto Rico.1919 Clinic operations are designed to withstand hurricane wind loads, control temperature and humidity, and is now licensed under Puerto Rico’s Department of Health Medical Cannabis Program to begin operations. Both companies expect to be processing cannabis products on behalf of dispensary clients with brand distribution by next month.

“I would sincerely like to congratulate our Puerto Rico based operation 1919 Clinic and former CEO on achieving this goal of license approval and building out this facility to the licensing standards of the Department Of Health which is both a rigorous process and tremendous achievement. This cannabis manufacturing facility based in San Juan, one of the most profitable markets in our sector, will now quickly become an important asset and revenue generator for our company. The equipment and contracts already in place with multiple dispensaries on the island of Puerto Rico are capable and expected to bring several million dollars of revenue through cannabis extraction, manufacturing and the sale of our brands of which Agritek will be entitled to our portion through royalties, consulting fees and licensing of our brands,” stated Suneil Singh Mundie, Interim CEO of Agritek Holdings.

On July 9, 2017, the Puerto Rico government approved and enacted the Medical Cannabis Act, streamlining a new particular investigation license process as well as increasing the number of eligible conditions. Autism, glaucoma, Post- Traumatic Stress Disorders, and others have been added to an already-lengthy list of medical conditions that already included cancer, HIV and AIDS, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, and migraine headaches, among others. From April to August 2018 to present, the number of licensed cannabis patients has increased to almost 50,000. Importantly, the island’s cannabis act includes a reciprocity policy that allows dispensaries to serve patients visiting Puerto Rico, as long as they hold a medical marijuana card from their home state.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc. ( www.AgritekHoldings.com ), is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Specifically, Agritek Holdings provides strategic capital and functional expertise to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of cannabis related holdings. Currently, the Company is focused on three high-value segments of the cannabis market, including real estate investment, intellectual property/brands, and infrastructure, with operations in three U.S. States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Washington State, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including "Hemp Pops", Hemp oil wellness products and "California Premiums". Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding expected timing of the filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to timely file our requisite filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, our ability to meet the continued listing requirements of the OTC Market, our ability to expand leadership activities in support of our sales, our ability to continue to grow, our ability to integrate the entities that we have acquired, our ability to strengthen our internal controls and the other risks outlined under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

